The sky above Medicine Park was as blue as it has been all spring. The sleepy little community, nestled at the entrance to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, was filled with the sound of chirping birds as Jean Schucker opened the door to Mrs. Chadwick’s Bakery. There she met Dianne Chadwick, her old friend and owner of the bakery.
Schucker had come bearing donations for the Little Free Food Pantry that she and Chadwick had created.
“I stole the idea from Elgin. I have to give credit where credit is due,” Schucker said. “I went over there to get some groceries and I saw their ‘Little Red Pantry,’ which is full of food and is unlocked so people can get in and get food if they need it. So I called up Dianne and asked if she wanted to do this.”
Chadwick was thrilled by the idea. She removed the books from the Little Free Library in front of her bakery and she and Schucker stocked it with pantry-stable food and toiletry necessities such as toothpaste and toilet paper. They rechristened it the Little Free Food Pantry.
“Medicine Park is a very tight knit community that really cares for each other and they really do want the best for each other,” Chadwick said. “This is a way for us to say, ‘Medicine Park, we got you.’”
There are many elderly people in Medicine Park that are unable to get out and do a lot of grocery shopping because of the risk posed by COVID-19, according to Schucker. The food pantry was a way for the duo to provide a little relief to these individuals. But it was also a way for them to express their own belief that “neighbors need to watch out for neighbors.”
The pantry was fully stocked on its first day of operation, but that wouldn’t last for long, Chadwick expected, which is why she said everyone is free to make donations to the pantry. Donations can be dropped off at Mrs. Chadwick’s Bakery during the day Tuesday through Saturday.
“We encourage people to drop donations off for the pantry,” Schucker said. “People can donate some food, some toilet paper, and basic necessities.”
And, while the Little Free Food Pantry was created in response to the current pandemic, both women said they felt it would likely continue even after COVID-19 is a distant memory.
“I think, because of the goodness of people, the donations will be constant,” Chadwick said.