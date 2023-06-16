A long-term project begun in 2009, Lisbon is putting out new music. While it may seem like a sudden move, the song release for the first single from the album, “Sudden Moves” is out and ready for you to check out.

A super-cool introduction to this three-piece, “Overtime” is a pretty great statement for a rock band you should check out: https://youtu.be/wbYap5L3UVY.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

