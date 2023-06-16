A long-term project begun in 2009, Lisbon is putting out new music. While it may seem like a sudden move, the song release for the first single from the album, “Sudden Moves” is out and ready for you to check out.
A super-cool introduction to this three-piece, “Overtime” is a pretty great statement for a rock band you should check out: https://youtu.be/wbYap5L3UVY.
Comprised as a project for songwriter/producer/guitarist/singer Barry Johnston and drummer Ryan Joyce, following the breakup of their previous band, City and Skyway, the addition of bassist Micah Turner led to the official formation of the band.
There would be delays. Joyce said there would be obstacles with the band members spread across the Oklahoma and Texas region. Add to that Turner’s military career that included deployments and relocations, further challenges were added.
Despite it all, they began working on their first set of songs in late-2009 and went into the studio in 2011 to record.
“However, those songs didn’t align with the band’s natural direction and didn’t translate well to a full band setting,” Joyce said. “They had more of an art/psychedelic/indie rock vibe.”
Sometimes ideas don’t make the cut for various reasons. However, the unfinished demos were released on Bandcamp as “Dust Collection” in October 2014.
After retiring the first set of songs, Joyce said the band began working on new ideas with a fresh direction that better reflected the individual strengths of the members. They found their groove, he said, resulting in a more cohesive and powerful sound.
Joyce said the writing process typically starts with a basic idea such as a riff or melody that’s recorded in a simple format. Then, each schedules a time to get together and flesh out ideas. This is often during a long weekend, he said.
In 2019, the band started recording their full-length album only to be interrupted by the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, causing a delay. Recording resumed the next year but the band realized it needed another song to complete the album.
In July 2022, Lisbon left limbo and entered the studio to record “Always” and enlisted the help of guitarist Rudy Spencer from the band Crocodile Tears to finish the song. The album was completed in early 2023, with Johnston handling the recording, production, and mixing, Joyce said. They brought in mastering engineer Dana Fehr to add the final touches to the project. “Years of hard work and dedication culminated in an album that truly represents Lisbon as a band,” he said.
When asked about the record, Johnston said it’s all about the music.
“Ultimately, we hope the record speaks for itself,” he said. “There isn’t anything we would have done differently. It sounds like the three of us when we get into a room and play together. That was the only goal.”
The album, titled “Sudden Moves,” was released on June 2, with the first single, “Overtime.” The band plans to play a few shows sporadically in the fall of 2023.
You can find “Sudden Moves” by Lisbon on all major digital streaming platforms.
Connect with them on Facebook at Lisbon-Band, Instagram @lisbon_band, or via email at lisbonband@gmail.com.
It’s good when the people you’re a fan of turn out new music that reignites why you think they’re special artists. Seth Andrus is one of those talents.
Always one of my favorite lyricists and singers, Andrus is working on his solo project, at this point called Cruel World. After taking the past year off to work on his health and reigniting his passion, he’s been a flurry of activity, working from his home studio recording demos of original stuff as well as some cool cover material. I’m hoping that stuff will be getting out soon.
But for now, check out his first release, “Work Horse,” freshly posted to YouTube on Sunday: https://youtu.be/UrjhvevBXvg.
Playing all the guitar, including the slide leads, bass and any keyboards as well as programming the drums, this is an Andrus statement.
Andrus has also rejoined the Norville fold and has been working with Justin Stevens and Garrett Glass on vocal demos for the debut EP. They’ll be going into the studio soon to do it “for real.”
After David Dodson knocked out the perfect drum parts at 1121 Recordings last year, guitarists Matt Shreve, Dakota Hooper and Ryan Tyler made magic with the wizard, Brandon Cramer to lay down the crunch this past weekend. The columnist and Francis Balliet began our final recordings of the bass bottom end Thursday and are hoping to have our parts laid down by weekend’s end.
So, buckle up, buckeroos. “The Elephant” will soon be ready to rumble through your speakers. Will keep you updated.
