Ted Kachel’s performance as Frank Lloyd Wright will close the Oklahoma Chautauqua with a tour of some of the architect’s popular local works.
“This presentation will visit three of the buildings that are within driving distance of my area in Tulsa,” Kachel said. “Since we’re taping it and playing it back virtually, I decided to do something a bit different for this and really take advantage of the format.”
Wright, perhaps the most famous American architect, will take viewers on a visit to the Price Tower in Bartlesville; the Bachman-Wilson House in Bentonville, Ark.; and Westhope in Tulsa. The latter, Kachel said, is an interesting part of his performance, due to its timeliness in relation to the Tulsa race massacre.
“It was a famous residence that he built back in 1929 for his first cousin, Richard Lloyd Jones, who was a controversial historical figure,” Kachel said. “He was the editor and publisher of the Tulsa Tribune, and was associated with the 1921 massacre.”
It’s impossible to not mention Wright’s name when discussing architecture in North America — for multiple reasons, Kachel said. During his career, which spanned 70 years of a 91-year lifetime, Wright designed around 400 buildings constructed in the United States. Several more of his designs were later constructed after his death. One of his most enduring designs was the Bachman-Wilson House, which was the template for about 50-60 homes that were constructed. Many, many more homes recreated elements of his design philosophies throughout the 20th century.
“They kind of were the model he put together as early as 1933 that influenced all of the designs that we think of now as ranch homes in the suburbs — that single story family home,” Kachel said. “He designed it with the idea that it would be a relatively inexpensive middle class home that could be constructed all over the country.”
Wright’s legacy doesn’t ust endure because of his prolific work. Kachel attributes his longevity in the American consciousness to a bit of showmanship. Wright was talented. Wright was productive. Wright was arrogant.
“The other side that people are terribly aware of is that from 1932 on, he was quite visible as an author and lecturer and a promoter of himself,” Kachel said. “There was this legal case that he was involved in and he was under deposition and this lawyer asks him how important he is. Wright tells him, ‘I’m the greatest living architect right now.’ Later, his wife asked him why he said that. He told her he was under oath and he had to tell the truth. That gives you a small sense of the man’s ego.”
Arrogance often accompanies greatness, and Wright was no exception. After all, his work is some of the most famous in the country, including the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City. But not everything he conceived made it to construction. One of Wright’s most famous proposals, The Illinois, a mile-high tower in the heart of Chicago, was never constructed because of its sheer ambition. Instead, the only Wright-designed skyscraper to be built is one of the locations Kachel visits in his presentation.
“The Price Tower in Bartlesville is 19 stories tall, and is the only skyscraper he ever made work,” Kachel said. “He had a couple of other opportunities, but they never managed to pan out. He was never able to get that far.”
Kachel’s presentation Saturday will be broken into three parts, as he visits the three different locations. Each segment will focus on a different aspect of Wright’s life, from his family’s immigration to Wisconsin from Wales, to his relationships with multiple women during his adult years, to his final work and long-lasting legacy after succumbing to an intestinal blockage at the age of 91. Viewers will see the gamut of Wright’s life and a look into his life that combines his philosophical views of life with his work.
“I tried to show how his life guides him and a model of him as he moves forward,” Kachel said. “He’s really about truth against the world. He always felt he was contrary and always pushing back against a way we were living our lives. He felt he was a creative genius and he couldn’t be bound by these conventional rules, and you see that in his architectural designs.”