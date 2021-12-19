Visitors to the Lawton Public Library’s website have the opportunity to be Ebenezer Scrooge for a day.
Hannah Hiller, an associate at the library, designed a virtual escape room based on Charles Dickens’ 1843 holiday staple, “A Christmas Carol.” In the game, visitors play as Scrooge, the central character of the novel, responding to prompts and solving riddles to bring Scrooge — and themselves — into the Christmas spirit.
Hiller created the escape room with the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, as a way to provide people still practicing social distancing with holiday entertainment.
“I thought it would be a fun activity for people still staying home,” Hiller said.
Hiller thought of the idea while looking at online programming for libraries throughout the country. She saw that among the more popular libraries, both in Oklahoma and in the U.S. as a whole, virtual escape rooms were popular.
“A lot of other libraries do things like this,” Hiller said. “I thought it’d be a lot of fun for us to make one.”
There was one small obstacle she had to face, however: Hiller didn’t know how to make a virtual escape room — yet.
Hiller got to work learning everything she could about making an escape room, watching tutorials posted by other libraries and teaching herself new tricks on Google Forms.
When she was ready to create her own escape room, the process of building it took about two weeks. It was an undertaking Hiller hopes to do several more times for the library.
“I want to make more of these, definitely,” Hiller said. “With lots of different themes.”
The escape room has been featured on the library’s website since the beginning of December and will continue to be available for the rest of the month. So far, the escape room has had 159 visitors, and over the holiday break, Hiller hopes to see more traffic.