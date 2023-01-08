Travel routes are fascinating occurrences for artist Kory Twaddle. The memorization of routes through body movement, imagery, and sensory information has inspired her to create functional maps and diagrams recording how she moves through life.

Some of her artwork will be on display at the Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery, 620 SW D, in an exhibit called Moving Pathways. The exhibition, the gallery’s first show for 2023, will be presented at a free reception from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, then be on display Jan. 17 through Feb. 24.

