Travel routes are fascinating occurrences for artist Kory Twaddle. The memorization of routes through body movement, imagery, and sensory information has inspired her to create functional maps and diagrams recording how she moves through life.
Some of her artwork will be on display at the Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery, 620 SW D, in an exhibit called Moving Pathways. The exhibition, the gallery’s first show for 2023, will be presented at a free reception from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, then be on display Jan. 17 through Feb. 24.
Twaddle, a Lawton High graduate who grew up in Lawton and now lives in Turlock, Calif., describes her work as abstract maps, saying it is a documentation and record of her routes to and from her most familiar places.
“It is a form of landscape art, but also they are functional maps. Intimate portraits of specific places, I would say. Each time and place we travel somewhere is unique, and can never be duplicated, and I try and reproduce that in my work,” she said, adding her work primarily is painting, drawing, collage and installation, with some printmaking. “I like to use a combination of traditional fine arts materials along with nontraditional, like nail polish, in addition to recycled objects and ephemera from my life, including personal items. These are from specific times and places, usually from where the piece was made.”
Twaddle said the inspiration for her work is finding her way to new places, appreciating the things she finds in those travels. A keen observer, she said what she sees — light on a tree during a certain time of day, for example — can help mark locations. She said people use landmarks, along with sensory associations, as they find their ways to new locations, explaining that using the same route proprioception, or body memory, helps us know where we are going.
“I think making sense of where I am and where I have been, or am about to go, is a part of my art making,” she said. “I am ultimately documenting and recording my everyday life in these personal lived diagrams and maps. I have moved quite a bit, and I have compared a lot of different landscapes and scenery mentally, so I have an appreciation of a variety of places. Also part of the recording is literally helping me remember where to go. The new and interesting things that I want to record are inspirational.”
An artist since childhood, Twaddle said her love of making things just seemed natural and her love of art definitely is generational. She grew up in an artistic family: her mother was an artist, and the family home was decorated with paintings created by both her mother and father. Her mother and grandmother both sewed, and Twaddle said she believes her most influential impact was her grandmother’s quilting, which she describes as constant and prolific.
“She made a variety of designs and patterns, and I always found it fascinating how she would mix and match color and value, and arrange these shapes to create beautiful quilts. I loved that she used old fabrics to make them, and how each piece had its own past and story to tell,” she said, of a grandmother who grew up in Faxon in a family that farmed cotton and wheat.
A product of the Dust Bowl, Twaddle said her grandmother always reused and recycled, finding new ways to put old things to use.
“I find myself doing the same thing in my work, in that I want to recycle my own things to become other beautiful things,” she said.
Twaddle said Lawton’s arts community also was an influence. She grew up enjoying the Arts for All and International festivals, and loved learning about international cultures (one grandmother was from Latvia; a grandfather was from Wales). She has a lifelong curiosity about art forms from around the world, which is why the festivals were important, she said, adding they influenced her decision to study art and art history, and ultimately pursue a career in the arts after earning her bachelor of fine arts degree from the University of Oklahoma and her master’s degree in fine arts from Maine College of Arts and Design.
She also credits Cameron University’s arts program for introducing her to art making in an academic setting, saying classes she took with Edna Williams convinced her she wanted to be a professional artist. She’s pursued that dream, which is why it is important that she is returning home to display her works at the Leslie Powell Gallery.
“This was the first gallery I knew or visited, and it is a homecoming really, and an honor to show here,” Twaddle said, of the chance to exhibit her work in her home town. “This is a unique exhibition in that I have included pieces from throughout my career, so it is a sort of a retrospective also. I wanted to share some pieces from my early days as an artist, some were made right after I moved away from Lawton and have never been shown. Other new pieces are about traveling back to Lawton from my current home in Turlock, California.”