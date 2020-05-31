Have you discovered — or rediscovered — your creative side during this pandemic? From painting to pottery, music to mosaics, thousands of people with nowhere to go during stay-at-home orders have turned to the arts.
Now, as the world slowly and cautiously reopens will these newfound passions drive patrons to museums and art galleries? Matt Hughes, the executive director of the Leslie Powell Gallery in Lawton, is poised to find out when the gallery resumes its normal business hours on Monday.
“I don’t want to say we’re getting back to normal, nothing is normal anymore, but we’re getting back to regular hours,” Hughes said.
Though there will be no new receptions until September at the earliest, the Leslie Powell Gallery will be open from 111 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Monday.
“The artwork will be the same that was up in March since we closed a week into the show. I plan to keep that up until June 26,” Hughes said. “I’ve had it up for months but hardly anyone has had a chance to see it.”
All three artists whose work is featured in the gallery have agreed to allow their work to remain up until the new exhibition end date.
The works on display and available for viewing are “Sapana” by Samridh Mukhiya, “Phantome” by Gwendolyn Price and “Oklahoma Through My Lens” by Randy Jones.
Hughes said that he will be adhering to all of the City of Lawton’s guidelines for reopening, with one additional rule.
“We will be requiring everyone to wear masks,” Hughes said.
As for what might come after the current exhibits, right now Hughes said he is playing everything by ear. Normally, all exhibits at the gallery are booked between 18 months and two years in advance. But the future is uncertain, and Hughes plans to take things as they come.
“Right now, I am waiting to see what my September artists say, and I have something planned for July and August though we won’t have an opening reception, just the exhibition,” Hughes said. “I don’t know if we will have the same restriction in September, but if we do that might be when we decide to have an outdoor reception.”
At the beginning of the year, the hope was to have the gallery’s outdoor sculpture garden completely finished. COVID-19 changed those priorities, and for now the sculpture garden has been put on hold while the gallery’s foundation works to address more pressing concerns.
If restrictions do continue to hinder or limit the number of patrons to the gallery, Hughes has considered creating a virtual gallery, though he does not know yet what that might look like. The virtual gallery could be anything from photos posted on the gallery’s social media eachΩday to a Facebook live walkthrough of the exhibits by Hughes himself.
For the quarantine artists looking to expand their newfound love of art, the Leslie Powell Gallery is waiting.
“We look forward to seeing you, but from at least 6 feet away,” Hughes said.