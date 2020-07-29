The Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery will be holding a different manner of art exhibition during these unprecedented times.
“We Are Not Satisfied” is a visual protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Artists of color from all over have been invited to participate. More than 30 artists have contributed over 44 pieces of artwork to this protest, including drawings, paintings, photography, poetry and protest posters.
“The purpose of this exhibition is to give artists of color the opportunity to speak out about the climate of oppression and inequality that pervades life in our society from their point of view,” Matthew D. Hughes, executive director and curator of the Leslie Powell Gallery said.
In lieu of a traditional evening reception, the gallery will be hosting an afternoon-long reception to work around the constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reception will be held from noon to 6 p.m. August 8. The extended time format is so that more guests can be accommodated in the event that the gallery reaches the mandated occupancy limits. Guests will be required to properly wear face masks and maintain the social distance of six feet through the entire exhibition. Due to the health concerns from the pandemic, food and beverages will not be served.
“We Are Not Satisfied” began on June 8 and will run through August 28. Artists of color are still welcome to bring in their work up until the 6th of August for inclusion in the exhibition. The gallery is open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; guests are required to wear face masks during regular hours as well.
The Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery is a non-profit organization whose mission is to celebrate and promote the arts in the Lawton community as well as Southwestern Oklahoma. The gallery hosts six art exhibitions per year in addition to lectures and musical performances. More information can be found at the gallery’s website, lpgallery.org, and it’s Facebook page, facebook.com/lpartgallery.