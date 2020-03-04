The Leslie Powell Gallery is preparing for the opening of three new art exhibitions beginning on Friday.
“Sapana,” by Samridh Mukhiya, “Phantome,” by Gwen Price and “Oklahoma Through My Lens,” by Randy Jones will all be on display at the gallery through March 27.
“Sapana,” by Samridh Mukhiya, is a collection of drawings and paintings that explore the human condition conceptually.
“All of these works are very conceptual,” Mukhiya said. “They are a commentary on social, political and psychological issues. Much of it is about mental health awareness.”
Mukhiya came to the U.S. in 2011 to continue to pursue his studies in the arts. Originally from Nepal, he came to Oklahoma to study art at Cameron University after earning a bachelor’s degree in his home country.
“I was very fortunate to have faculty members at Cameron University that helped me a lot in terms of my growth as an artist. They also helped me develop my critical thinking. I realized there that the kind of artwork I was inclined to create was conceptual, and that my art has always resonated with that essence,” Mukhiya said.
“Sapana,” is comprised of almost a decade worth of Mukhiya’s work, the majority of which are very personal and reflective of his own struggles with depression.
“I reached a point in my life where I was very depressed, and I had to reach out to a psychiatrist. It helped me a lot. And I was able to gain a lot of perspective into the mind,” Mukhiya said.
Several of Mukhiya’s pieces focus on the concept of cognitive distortion, or as he says, the way a person’s perception shapes their reality.
“Phantome,” by Gwen Price, is an attempt to capture “the ghosts that haunt us as individuals.” Price works in richly toned oils on traditional canvas and has been in love with painting and artistic creation since as far back as 7 years old.
“In first grade we got to take turns finger-painting. Well, when it was my turn, I remember falling in love with what I created,” Price said.
Price moved from Army post to army post for most of her life until she eventually settled down in Lawton in 2010. Currently, she is a student at Cameron where she is working on her bachelor’s in Fine Arts.
“We have a great little art department at Cameron,” Price said. “I’ve blossomed as an artist at Cameron and found my style. I think my current work reflects that. “
As an artist, Price said she focuses on introspection and that a lot of her work carries very personal meaning to her. Her collection “Phantome,” was inspired by the idea of “personal ghosts” and is her attempt at capturing these spirits.
“Oklahoma Through My Lens,” by Randy Jones, showcases the natural beauty of the Sooner State through the lens of the longtime photographer.
Jones was born and raised in Oklahoma and fell in love with the wilderness at a young age. A long-time hunter, he learned the patience of waiting, sometimes for hours, for the perfect shot from his time bowhunting near Goldsby.
“Photography is something I have enjoyed since my early 20s,” Jones said. “There came a time in my life when the desire to harvest meat was replaced with a very simple desire to just be there as an observer.”
All of the photos in Jones’ collection were taken in Oklahoma, many of them at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. Some of his favorite subjects include elk, deer and river otters. But he also loves to shoot bison, reptiles and honeybees.
“Many people who view my work at shows comment that they didn’t realize how diverse and beautiful wildlife in Oklahoma really is,” Jones said.
For more information about the exhibits or the Leslie Powell Gallery, call 357-9526.