Legal woes continue for Activision-Blizzard

Another executive has fled the sinking ship that is currently Activision-Blizzard.
Chacko Sonny, executive producer of “Overwatch,” told staff in an e-mail this week that he will leave the company on Friday. New Blizzard co-leaders Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra called Sonny a “thoughtful leader” in an email sent to staff Tuesday. They were grateful to his service and sad to see him leave, though a reason for his departure was not specified by either Sonny or Oneal and Ybarra.
Sonny’s departure comes at a precarious time for the embattled publisher. Ever since allegations about workplace harassment and the overall toxic culture at Activision and Blizzard surfaced in July, multiple high-level executives have either been forced out of the company, or left on their own accord. Claire Hart, Blizzard Entertainment’s top lawyer, announced her immediate departure last week. Claudine Naughton, chief people officer for the company, is leaving later this month. Those departures pale in comparison to Blizzard president J. Allen Brack, who was personally named in multiple accusations, and additional developers, including the director of “Diablo IV,” which remains in active development.
Sonny was head of the “Overwatch” franchise, which has sold millions of copies and became an e-sports sensation up until recently. The game has earned more than $1 billion in in-game revenue from microtransactions. “Overwatch 2” was announced more than a year ago and was intended to be simultaneously a new title with additional characters and a singleplayer campaign, as well as a free-to-play expansion of the “Overwatch” multiplayer suite. It’s hard to say how much of an impact Sonny’s departure will have on development. A Blizzard spokesman said “Overwatch 2” is in the “final stages of production,” so Sonny leaving shouldn’t affect development too much. But it’s hard to take the company’s word on development progress when “Overwatch 2” was originally set to release this year, but was unceremoniously pushed back with little explanation and no new release window clarified.
No accusations have been formally leveled at Sonny individually, though he was an executive producer in a studio that has been ripe with sexual harassment, misogynistic treatment of women and other serious accusations. Blizzard employees told Bloomberg anonymously that Sonny was well respected and perceived as a stabilizing force on the “Overwatch” team following the departure of franchise director Jeff Kaplan earlier this year as part of the fallout.
Sonny’s leaving could be less as a result of the workplace accusations and more of a common sense move after reading the room that is currently Activision-Blizzard. While the company is still in the midst of settling an Equal Employee Opportunity Commission investigation from the State of California, it is now fending off a wide-ranging investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The federal agency issued subpoenas Monday for several senior executives, including longtime Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick. The agency is asking for documents including minutes from Activision board meetings since 2019, as well as personnel files for six former employees and separation agreements the company has reached with its staffers this year. The SEC is looking into whether Activision-Blizzard properly handled workplace harassment complaints from employees dating back to 2019. The SEC asked for Kotick’s communications with other senior executives regarding complaints of sexual harassment and discrimination by Activision employees.
The scope of the investigation into workplace allegations at Activision-Blizzard continues to expand at an unforeseen accelerated pace. As has often been the case at times in the video game industry, complaints of sexual harassment or workplace abuse often go unheeded or simply ignored. French publisher Ubisoft dealt with its own plethora of accusations targeted at top executives last year, but has emerged relatively unscathed. A few individuals were “reassigned” or simply resigned, and operations have continued on as normal.
For Activision, this is a problem that does not seem to be going away any time soon — nor should it. For years, Activision and Blizzard — separate operations under one company — have skirted the law by covering up these accusations that date back multiple years. It’s good to see complaints not only gaining traction, but also earning the attention of federal regulators, which can put way more pressure on the company than social media campaigns and attempted boycotts. Activision has “Call of Duty Vanguard” set to release in November and “Diablo II: Resurrected” scheduled for release later this week. There’s a good chance both releases will be overshadowed by this ongoing legal battle.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column.