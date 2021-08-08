The Lawton Community Theatre’s children production “Aladdin Jr.” will premiere on Aug. 19.
Director Bryson Petersen sits down to talk about the show, the enthusiasm of the young actors and what audiences can expect from a return to the theater.
Q: Well, first off, can you tell me a bit about the show? Does it follow the Disney story for the most part? Does it make any interesting diversions?
Petersen: “Aladdin Jr.” is a truncated stage adaption of the Disney movie, so it primarily follows the same story. The musical does, however, have a few differences. Aladdin’s little monkey friend, Abu, is not in this production; instead, he has three friends named Babkak, Omar and Kassim, who sing in a quartet with him. Likewise, Jasmine does not have a tiger, but has three friends named Rajah, Isir, and Manal. Aside from minor differences like that, audiences can expect to hear their favorite Aladdin songs like “Friend Like Me,” and “A Whole New World,” — plus some new, energetic songs like “High Adventure.”
Q: What does the cast size look like, and what ages range are you working with? This one is being held at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, is that partially to do with the size of the cast and sets?
Petersen: We have 27 students in this cast with ages ranging from 9 to 18. Many of these students are theatre veterans in the area, including a lot of “Lion King Jr.” cast members from our summer youth production last year. We are pleased to have several new faces with us, though, including our Aladdin, played by Gavin Taylor. Gavin is a singer/songwriter who has his own rock band and is pretty well known in the area. He brings a charm and talent to Aladdin that really adds to the overall production.
The show will be held at McMahon Auditorium. It’s sort of a tradition for us now to stage our summer youth musicals on that stage. Plus, we get to use all the new bells and whistles that the auditorium has been accruing over the past few years. The tech over there is truly amazing.
Q: How is the choreography for this one coming along?
Petersen: I am so happy with the choreography. Mikki Hankins is our choreographer, and she has put so much work into creating dances that are high energy and challenging for our experienced dancers, but also manageable for our theatre-newbies. Mikki is a pro — and I’m not just saying that because she’s my girlfriend.
Q: So what are some of the big musical set pieces that audiences can look forward to?
Petersen: Beyond all the moving lights and the giant star curtain at McMahon, audiences can look forward to tall set pieces that utilize the auditorium’s fly rig, and maybe a backdrop or two.
Q: And how are the kids taking to the material? Is Aladdin still well known among the younger kids?
Petersen: These kids are so talented and work so hard — it’s truly been a dream cast. They’re nailing the choreography, and our leads are doing a great job of studying their craft and bringing their own creative energy to the stage. And yes, I believe we owe a big thanks to Disney Plus, because it does seem that all of our kids are familiar with the Disney movie.
Q: What are you, as the director, looking forward to about the show?
Petersen: One scene I am most looking forward to as a director is “A Whole New World”. Between the stars, the fog machine and the chemistry between our two leads, it’s truly shaping up to be a magical number. That being said, we also can’t forget about Alex Rodriguez’s charismatic and energetic “Friend Like Me.” That kid will blow you away.
Q: And finally, how about the kids, what do you think they’re most excited about?
Petersen: I think the kids are most looking forward to finally getting back to some normal theatre. Like other local theatre companies, we’ve done our best to maintain some sense of normalcy during these crazy times, but theatre is finally starting to feel like the theatre we’ve been missing for the past almost two years. It’s so rewarding to see the joy on these kids’ faces when they’re in rehearsal, and it just reinforces how important artistic outlets are to children.