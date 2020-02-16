The Lawton Community Theatre’s 2019-2020 season will continue this month with “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” based on the novel by Mark Haddon and adapted for the stage by Simon Stephens.
This will mark the first time the play has been performed in Lawton. Directed by Scott Richard Klein, the play opens as 15-year-old Christopher, played by Chandler Moncrieff, finds himself standing next to his neighbor’s dog which has been killed by a pitchfork. After coming under suspicion for the dog’s death, Christopher sets out to solve the mystery. Along the way he uncovers secrets he never suspected and undertakes a transformative journey.
Klein describes the production as a tragicomedy. There are some funny situations in the play, he said, and it certainly isn’t a straight tragedy or melodrama. This production’s biggest challenge, according to Klein, has been the staging.
“It’s quite cinematic,” Klein said. “We’re going from home, to school, to London, to the train … so that’s a big challenge as far as the stage.”
To achieve the cinematic feel, the theatre crew has assembled a series of nine cubes and, using projections, has simplified the construction process to ensure that they were not having to extend the production’s length through a series of set changes.
The cast is an eclectic one, according to Klein, with several actors playing multiple roles.
“I’ve enjoyed working with all of the actors in creating the different characters. I’ve got five main characters, and the other six become multiple characters that weave in and out of the story,” Klein said. “What’s been great about Chandler is that he came in with mannerisms and ides (for Christopher) from the beginning. I’m really fortunate to have such a talented young actor.”
One of the tricky parts about the particular production is the English accents that each actor must perform. Klein said it was one of the first things they worked on as a group, and while some caught on quicker than others, he said that each actor caught on eventually.
As opening night approaches and the actors finish their preparations, Klein is in good spirits.
“I think audiences can look forward to watching Christopher and how he grows and solves the mysteries in his own way, and how he handles the world around him,” Klein said.
The production will mark the first under new Lawton Community Theatre Managing Director Chance Harmon. For his part, Harmon is excited for the show to begin production.
“I am so thrilled about LCT’s upcoming production of ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog In The Night-Time.’ The cast is fantastic, and the production is relevant. Even though it’s never specified in the show, the young male lead, Christopher, has autism spectrum disorder. ‘Curious’ was not only a Broadway hit, but it ignited a wonderful and necessary conversation about this condition,” Harmon said. “Lawton Community Theatre is conscious about our show selection and strives to provide exceptional theatre experiences for our actors and our audiences. I’m so proud that ‘Curious’ is my first production at LCT and I look forward to many more.”
Harmon said the theatre would host a “talkback” about autism spectrum disorder on Feb. 29 after the evening performance. The “talkback” will be facilitated by Mary Dzindolet, who will be joined by the cast and several panelists.
For more information about the upcoming production, call the theatre box office at 355-1600.