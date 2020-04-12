The Lawton Community Theatre has canceled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Productions included in this cancelation are “Wait Until Dark” and “Matilda.”
“Wait Until Dark” was scheduled for late April, and “Matilda” was scheduled for mid June. LCT is now looking toward their summer benefit, children’s musical and the beginning of our 2020-2021 season this coming fall.
Pre-purchased tickets and season tickets for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season will be honored for shows in the theater’s upcoming summer performances. Purchasers and season subscribers will be contacted to inform them of their options. Marsha Thomas, Lawton Community Theatre Board President, said she "hopes the community will continue to support us through this difficult situation."
For questions, please contact Lawton Community Theatre at director@lctok.com.