The circle of life is moving through Lawton Community Theatre this summer with “The Lion King Experience,” a creative musical summer camp that culminates in a fully staged production of Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.” at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium Aug. 7-16.
The camp will be taught by the theater’s Technical Director Bryson Petersen, an actor, singer and teaching artist with over 15 years of experience.
Petersen served as the teaching artists-in-residence at the Wichita Theatre where he co-ran a program called Acting Out in Class, which brought Petersen and other artists into classrooms to teach theatre workshops. In five years with the program Petersen taught 6,000 students at 26 different elementary and middle schools. He also trained at the prestigious Lincoln Center in New York City.
“I’m really excited to launch a big children’s program here, we have a lot more ideas coming down the pipe in terms of theatre opportunities for kids,” Petersen said. “It’s been about eight years since LCT had a big, robust children’s program.”
“The Lion King Experience” includes a complete curriculum created by Disney studios that Petersen believes kids will love. It is designed to offer a unique experience that allows campers to explore every aspect of the theatre from acting, singing and dancing to directing, lighting and wardrobe design.
“It is such a unique show because it is the only one that comes with an actual teaching experience designed by Disney,” Petersen said.
One of Petersen’s hopes for the summer production is that it can bring a little joy back to the community after the long struggle through the mandatory lockdown.
“I think theatre is probably one of the most important things we can get back up and running right now. There is so much chaos and sadness, I think theatre is a great place to bring a little joy.”
On Monday, June 1, the theatre reopened its doors for the first time since late March after shutting down in response to the spread of COVID-19. And while the staff are cautiously optimistic about reopening the theatre in time for the summer children’s program, they are still following strict CDC guidelines to keep visitors safe.
“The health and safety of our patrons and actors is of the utmost importance to us at LCT,” Petersen said. “We are taking precautions to ensure we provide a safe and healthy environment for rehearsals and performances, including the use of medical-grade sanitizers, social distancing protocols, touchless thermometers to check each person’s temperature, and masks and hand sanitizer will be available.”
The production will take place at McMahon Memorial Auditorium so that actors and patrons may social distance and Petersen said the theatre is closely monitoring local, state and federal guidelines, and will update its plans accordingly.
Additionally, auditions for “The Lion King Jr.” will be held virtually. Audition videos are due by midnight on June 30. Camp participants are guaranteed a place in the production but must also submit audition videos. Auditions are also open to non-campers between the ages of 8 and 18.
Audition videos must include 32 bars, or 30 seconds, of song performance in the show style as well as a 30 second monologue, recent headshot and resume.
Currently, the camp is at capacity and applicants are being placed on a waiting list. More spots may open depending on how many more applicants apply before deadline. Cost to participate in the Lion King Experience summer camp is $89. Camp is for students aged 10 to 18.
For more information or to register for the waiting, visit Lawton Community Theatre’s website, lawtoncommunitytheatre.com or call the box office at 355-1600.