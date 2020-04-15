Theatre stages across the country are quiet these days. Even Broadway is dark as the world copes with the fallout of the global pandemic.
But even in the bleakest night a line still burns in the theater. They call it the ghost light. A single bulb lit above the stage when all the lights have come down.
Meant to light the way for the spirits that are said to inhabit every theatre, its more functional purpose is to prevent slips and falls. But in the age of COVID-19, the ghost light serves as a beacon. A signal to all the hardworking people who keep the theatre running that hope is not lost so long as the ghost light burns.
“I’ve said it before, but, we want to be the light when all of this lifts,” said Chance Harmon, managing director of the Lawton Community Theatre.
On April 10, the Lawton Community Theatre announced that it was canceling the remainder of its 2019-2020 season. Two shows were left on the schedule for the season, “Wait Until Dark,” which was scheduled for April and “Matilda,” scheduled for June.
“It is heartbreaking, especially for the volunteers. I’ve had to cancel shows before for different reasons and it’s not a call you want to make,” Harmon said.
Ultimately it was a call that had to be made, for the safety of the theatre and the community. And while the ache of those two shows is great, Harmon hopes that once the restrictions on gatherings have been lifted that the theatre can become a place of relief and respite for an isolation-weary community — a place where people can come together and enjoy a show with friends and family.
“We have some wonderful things on the horizon. Our 69th season is going to be awesome. We’ve tweaked it and thought about how we can make it more of an escape,” Harmon said.
For now, the LCT summer benefit is scheduled for July 17-19. Harmon hopes that it will be able to hold the event as the isolation rules are, hopefully, lifted. To help keep theatergoers engaged, Harmon said they will be releasing hints on social media about their upcoming 2020-2021 season over the next few weeks.
“I’ll say this, there is going to be a lot of singing and dancing,” Harmon said.
The new season will be officially announced on May 11 and the first show is scheduled to premiere in September.
Alberto Rivas was scheduled to direct “Wait Until Dark,” one of the now canceled shows from the 2019-2020 season. It would have been his third time directing a show for LCT. He and the cast were able to rehearse for two weeks at the beginning of March before social distancing measures were put into place by the City of Lawton.
“People were already developing characters,” Rivas said. “I had two brand new actors who had never been on the LCT stage before. The day we canceled I called them and expressed my apologies. They are hopeful to be on the stage again.”
While having to cancel what Rivas called “a unique show,” was hard, he understood that it was a decision that had to be made, and he praised Harmon for his guidance.
“Chance Harmon, we’re so blessed to have him here with Martha and Marsha and everyone on the board. They’re already planning the next season,” Rivas said.
Marsha Thomas, Lawton Community Theatre Board president, is hopeful that the community can continue to support the theater during this difficult time.
“Like Chance said, we want Lawton Community Theatre to offer our community a safe venue where people can get together again,” Thomas said.
“We always appreciate financial support, though it is uncomfortable to ask for when you know people are hurting, but even when we’re not in a pandemic we encourage support,” Harmon said.
As the theatre holds fast against the waves alongside the rest of the community, the ghost light will continue to burn, like a lighthouse guiding the floundering spirits lost in a post-pandemic world back to the shores of the stage.
For anyone who would like to offer a donation or other support to the theatre, contact Harmon at director@lctok.com.