On Friday morning, Isabella Lisa, 10, will take to the stage at the Irving Arts Center in Dallas to perform for 1 minute and 41 seconds during the Youth American Grand Prix Semi-Final dance competition. She has been in intensive weekly training at the Lawton Ballet Theatre for eight months in preparation for the competition.
“It’s like the Olympics of ballet, so it’s a pretty big deal,” Katie Barnett Veenhuizen, director of Lawton Ballet Theatre, said.
Isabella is the first student from Veenhuizen’s theater to ever attend the grand prix, which bills itself as “the world’s largest global network of dance.”
“The whole studio is just super proud of her,” Veenhuizen said.
Though no one is prouder of Isabella than her mother, Alexis Lisa, who is overjoyed at her daughter’s dedication and accomplishment.
“This child almost quit dancing a few years ago and now this is what she is doing … we are over the moon that she has decided that she loves it, and it makes her heart happy. She has gone full force into dancing,” Alexis said.
Though Isabella has only been training for the grand prix the past eight months, the young ballerina has been dancing for most of her life.
“Isabella has been with me since I opened my doors, so eight years now,” Veenhuizen said.
Though her mother never danced, she did have a best friend growing up who was a dancer.
“She ended up becoming the maintenance choreographer at Disney World and I always said if I had a daughter I was going to try (to make her a dancer). We put her in dance when we lived in New jersey, she was just a baby then. Then we came out here and she started dancing for Katie when she was around 3 and loved it,” Alexis said.
It was Isabella herself who brought up the idea of training for the grand prix over a year and a half ago. So they began to prepare. The competition involved choosing a variation from a list. Isabella chose The Lilac Fairy, from Tchaikovsky’s “The Sleeping Beauty.” Each dancer will perform the same variation, with the same choreography.
“It’s actually the very best way to see someone’s technique because it’s the exact same choreography performed by different people,” Veenhuizen said. “We broke it down into minutia. We’d work the same four counts until we perfected it, and then the same eight counts until we perfected it. That’s a lot of dedication for a 10-year-old. They don’t want to see tricks, they want to see perfect form, so that’s what we worked on.”
Before Isabella could officially apply to the grand prix, she needed to raise the money for the competition — all $2,000 of it. That’s where her second passion, baking, came in handy. Isabella sold hundreds of cookies over the last year to raise the money for competition.
“We weren’t really sure how else to raise the funds. She’s always said if dance doesn’t work out she wants to open a bakery,” Alexis said.
“She was my cookie dealer,” Veenhuizen said. “Those cookies were fabulous.”
While attendance at the grand prix will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, with just Isabella and Veenhuizen allowed into the auditorium during her turn, the event will be livestreamed.
“The whole studio will be watching back here,” Veenhuizen said. “Everyone will be cheering her on, she’s even inspired a couple of other dancers to tryout in the future.”
But for right now, Isabella stands alone, which is how she likes it.
“I’m the first one and the only one for now,” Isabella said. “I want to place in the top 12.”
If Isabella does place, and continues to compete in the grand prix in the coming years, it could lead to internships, summer intensives and even full-ride scholarships to dance schools across the world, Alexis said.
Veenhuizen agrees that this is a good goal for the young dancer. As for what comes next, that’s to be determined, but Veenhuizen has some ideas.
“Most people that are going to this competition and on Monday will get right back to work preparing for next year’s,” Veenhuizen said. “I think for Isabella, she deserves a little break, she’s worked really hard.”