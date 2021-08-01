Lawton’s Pioneer Club is looking for a few good women.
A few good women who can trace their family history back to Oklahoma’s statehood, that is. The group, whose mission is to “perpetuate the early history of Oklahoma,” is recruiting new members.
Known as the “Pioneer Women,” the club is comprised of women whose family lineage in Oklahoma stretches back to 1907 or earlier. At one time the club’s population was several hundred strong, but these days the numbers have dwindled.
“We’ve lost nine members over the last year alone,” Judy English Kirby, the club’s vice president, said. “Right now, we’re down to about 22 members.”
Every year during Lawton’s birthday celebration, the club holds a memorial service for members who have died. Kirby is in charge of the memorial service this year, which will be held on Aug. 7 at Ritter Gray Funeral Home in Lawton.
For each member who has died, the club places a brick in the ground in the Holy City of the Wichitas in their honor.
“This has been a hard year for our group; it’s very important for us to recruit new members,” Kirby said.
The club engages in many activities around Lawton, according to Kirby, including volunteer work at the Mattie Beal House, parades, dinners, philanthropic work and more.
“We have show-and-tell days where we bring in family photos and watch videos, we have crazy hat days, we go to the museum together and participate in the parades. We have guest speakers come and speak to us with meals and door prizes,” Kirby said. “But most of all we’re just a group of ladies that have a good time together.”
While a love for history is helpful, club members only need to met the genealogy requirement.
“The ladies who founded the club in 1938 were actual pioneers. We’re not pioneers, just decedents of pioneers,” Betty King, the club’s president, said. “Anyone that was in Oklahoma before statehood (qualifies). We know that’s sort of an elite club so we’re looking at doing some different things.”
The club is looking at trying to relax the requirements to allow new members, as well as ways to get potential members who no longer live in Oklahoma involved.
King, who has been the club’s president for the last three years, said that COVID-19 had a sharp impact on the group.
“Because of the pandemic, we didn’t meet for over a year,” King said. “We usually have a luncheon every month. We’re happy to be back meeting again. It’s good fellowship.”
Anyone who would like learn more about the club and the Pioneer Women may call Kirby at 695-5826.