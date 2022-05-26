Miss SWOSU Emily Gill, left, of Lawton and Miss SWOSU’s Outstanding Teen Emma Youngblood of Comanche and Walters High School won the titles at the Miss SWOSU competition held January 29 on the Weatherford campus of Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Both will represent SWOSU this June at the Miss Oklahoma competition.
WEATHERFORD — Emily Gill, an Eisenhower graduate from Lawton who is now attending Southwestern Oklahoma State University, was crowned Miss SWOSU 2022 in January. Now, Gill is preparing to represent the university at the Miss Oklahoma Competition, set for June 5-11 in Tulsa.
Gill will be joined by Emma Youngblood of Walters, who will be representing the university in her role as Miss SWOSU’s Outstanding Teen at the Miss Oklahoma pageant.
Gill won a $2,400 SWOSU scholarship and $1,000 cash award for winning the title. Youngblood, age 16, won a $500 scholarship to SWOSU and $500 cash award. The two are now preparing to compete at the state level, where winners will go on to compete in the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competitions later this year.
A sendoff celebration is planned for the competitors from 1-3 p.m. on Friday in the Memorial Center East Ballroom on the Weatherford campus, located at 100 Campus Drive. The public is invited, and refreshments will be served.
Both Gill and Youngblood will model their competition wardrobes, and both will perform their talents. Gill won the Talent Award at the Miss SWOSU competition, on top of her title, with her rendition of “The Girl in 14G.”
Gill, who is majoring in psychology at the university, will compete in the Mu Group at the Miss Oklahoma competition. Youngblood, a junior at Walters High School and resident of Comanche, is part of the Omega group.
Both contestants are available for special performances, modeling, hostessing, performances of the National Anthem and other events. For more information, please contact Debbie Brown at missswosu@swosu.edu.