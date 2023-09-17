International Festival map
During times of divide, it’s festivals that serve as a reminder of Lawton’s diversity and unity and as a celebration for the city’s unique community.

Lawton’s 44th annual International Festival is set to transform Elmer Thomas Park, 501 NW Ferris, into an exciting and bustling journey around the globe from 5:45 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (see box for detailed schedule). It’s the second time for the event after a two-year COVID break, and the festival continues to grow.

