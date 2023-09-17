During times of divide, it’s festivals that serve as a reminder of Lawton’s diversity and unity and as a celebration for the city’s unique community.
Lawton’s 44th annual International Festival is set to transform Elmer Thomas Park, 501 NW Ferris, into an exciting and bustling journey around the globe from 5:45 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (see box for detailed schedule). It’s the second time for the event after a two-year COVID break, and the festival continues to grow.
Sixty vendors, more than last year, will be represented at the International Festival, Jason Poudrier, the City of Lawton’s Art & Humanities administrator, said, bringing international cuisine, art and culture to the Lawton community. It’s a stark contrast from the festival’s early beginnings decades ago inside the Lawton Public Library.
“We want to celebrate our cultural diversity,” Poudrier said, and more and more Lawtonians seem to agree. During the course of three days, more than 30,000 visitors are expected to flock into Elmer Thomas Park, making it one of Lawton’s biggest events of the year.
Several factors, such as Fort Sill, Cameron University and the area’s large Native American population, contribute to Lawton’s influence of different cultures. The Comanche Nation will be represented at the festival, with its youth dancers performing at 3 p.m. Saturday on the Lake Helen Stage.
The festival will kick off with the Opening Ceremony and the “Parade of Nations” at 5:45 p.m. Friday on the 2nd Street Stage (South). Participants can, but don’t have to, dress in traditional clothes from their cultures. Following the parade, it’s showtime for two headliner performers, “Mariachi Las Alteñas,” a female mariachi group from San Antonio, Texas, on the 2nd Street Stage, and “Beyond the Pale,” an Americana group from Dallas, on the Lake Helen Stage. Both performances start at 7:30 p.m. and will take visitors on a wild musical ride.
Other headlining performances are offered by the 77th Army Band of Fort Sill (7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2nd Street Stage) and Moetowne Alex & Nightview Band, based in Oklahoma City (7:30 p.m. Saturday, Lake Helen Stage). Extreme Animals (3 p.m. Sunday, Lake Helen Stage) will let visitors, and especially kids, connect with exotic animals from around the world.
For visitors who prefer hands-on cultural exchange, the City of Lawton offers a full lineup in the Interactive Area, Poudrier said. Visitors can get to know Tinikling, a traditional Philippine folk dance involving bamboo sticks that are beat, tapped and slid on the ground and against each other with one or more dancers stepping over and in between the poles during the dance (5:30 p.m. Saturday, Interactive Area). Other events happening in the Interactive Area include STEM Activities (2 p.m. Saturday), Menagerie of Cultural Activities (3:30 p.m. Saturday) and Comanche National Culture (4:15 p.m. Saturday).