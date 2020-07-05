Every summer for the last 45 years, students from across the state have gathered together beneath the shadow of Quartz Mountain. They come from all walks of life, some for their first time, some for their last, but all for the same experience — the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute.
These are students who have honed their craft to a razors edge, be it photography, acting, dance or any of the other creative disciplines taught at the annual institute. They’ve worked hard, auditioned and beaten out dozens of others for their places. But this year, the grounds beneath Quartz Mountain were silent as the institute moved online for the first time in its history.
It was a decision that was made with reluctance, according to OSAI President and CEO Julie Cohen, but also with the health and safety of this year’s students in mind. With its move to a temporary online format and shortened to just one week instead of the traditional two, this year’s OSAI certainly looked different to returning students. But for two first-time participants from Lawton, OSAI was an experience they will never forget.
Alec Santos is 18 years old and just graduated from MacArthur High School in May. This summer was both his first and last time attending OSAI — the institute is only open to high school students and recently graduated seniors.
Santos enjoys hanging out with his friends, collecting vinyl and, most of all, telling stories through film.
“Cinema has always been a passion of mine. Ever since I was little I would always watch Spielberg films such as “Jurassic Park,” “E.T.” and “Jaws,” and one day I was asked what I wanted to do in life and I thought about it for a while and said “why not make the stories I love the most,” Santos said.
Santos has devoted himself to his chosen art form. During his senior year he attended the Great Plains Technology Center where he studied video production under Dan Tibbs, who Santos said taught him everything he knows.
Santos applied to OSAI after learning about it from his mother and, to his surprise, he made the cut. When he found out that the institute was being moved online, he was a bit wary — at first.
“The vibe I had was very unsure if this was going to work or not, but my first day over Zoom was a bunch of fun. We all cracked jokes, debated which movie is better, “Mamma Mia” or “Mamma Mia 2,” and we started making films right off the bat,” Santos said. “Honestly my favorite thing about OSAI was the community and the new people I got to meet. They were all really, really cool, especially my instructors.”
Unfortunately for Santos, his time as a student with OSAI is over, though he always has the option of returning as a counselor. Santos encourages other students not to hesitate to pursue their passions.
“I’ll definitely miss the people at OSAI and the competition that everyone brought to the table,” Santos said. “If you have a passion, don’t let anyone or anything get in the way of it and maybe you’ll find an amazing opportunity like OSAI and amazing people as well.”
Kyleigh Garmon also attended her first OSAI this summer, and the incoming senior has every intention of returning for another year, perhaps this time in-person. Though she is fine either way.
“The remote format, I honestly really liked it. I don’t have anything to compare it to, but even if this is how they ran them COVID or not I’d still do it again,” Garmon said. “It would have been more fun in person probably, but it was still really fun and really professional. I didn’t mind it at all, I got to do it from my bedroom where I was comfortable.”
Garmon was a last minute applicant to this year’s OSAI, something her friends had been telling her to audition for for years. She grew up with a love of set design and stagecraft. But it wasn’t until 9th grade, when a friend convinced her to audition for a play, that she discovered she had an even greater love for acting.
“I’ve always had a knack for theatre and had always loved the idea of designing sets, but until then I had never thought of myself as an actor,” Garmon said.
It was her acting skills that secured her place at OSAI this summer. She was the only newcomer in her class, an experience that was a little daunting at first.
“It was kind of intimidating. All of the girls in my discipline had been there before. They were very outgoing and like 9 out of 10 of them were there for musical theatre and I’m more of a dramatic actress myself,” Garmon said. “But they all ended up being very welcoming. Meeting those kinds of people helped me get out of my comfort zone; they made me come out of my shell and realize that I should appreciate my talent and maybe try out for more musical theater.”
OSAI also helped Garmon come to appreciate other disciplines as well, by exposing her to lectures from professionals in various fields, like Misty Copeland, a principal dancer from the American Ballet Theatre.
“The thing is, even though I went there specifically for acting, the people that gave conferences taught us to see other art forms in a different way,” Garmon said. “I never took ballet super seriously but when Misty came to talk to us about ballet, in made me see it in a whole different light.”
And Garmon said that this new light has exposed many aspects of other arts to her, in fact, the entire experience was one that she described as “eye-opening.”
“Even if you’re not wanting to do art professionally, just (attend OSAI) for the experience,” Garmon said. “It’s like nothing I’ve ever done before, you’re not going to get this anywhere else.”