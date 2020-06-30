The Greater Lawton Rotary Club had their first Virtual Installation of New Officers on June 19.
Although the club was not able to meet in person, it improvised through technology, and shared with one another what it means to be a Rotarian, even in the midst of a pandemic.
President Lorene Miller encouraged club members to focus on what they can do, not on what they can’t do.
“None of us could have foreseen the extraordinary circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Miller. “But Rotary Clubs all over the world have continued to strive and thrive amid the difficulties and have kept their motto alive — Service Above Self.”
Miller recognized the Rotary board of directors for the previous year and gave committee awards, including Ron Jarvis for Rotarian of the Year and a special appreciation and recognition for the club’s outgoing secretary, Martha Webb.
Miller, the outgoing president, presided over the installation of the 2020-2021 officers and board of directors which include President Jim Landmark; President-Elect Deborah Pratt; President Nominee and Treasurer Dennis Keplinger; Secretary Tara Deavors; Directors Trent Docksetter, Nina Torkelson, Rick Paape, Ed Peterson and James Porter
In Landmark’s virtual address to the club, he expressed his appreciation for the friendships and leadership of the club and pledged his commitment to the continuation of building strong leadership in the Lawton Fort Sill Community.