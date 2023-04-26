For the second year in a row, William Rasco was recognized for his weight loss success at the Oklahoma TOPS State Recognition Days on Saturday near Shawnee.
Each year, TOPS, which stands for Take Off Pounds Sensibly, selects one male and one female winner from across the state who has achieved the greatest weight loss during the calendar year from within each division.
Rasco, the Division 1 first place winner, lost 21 pounds by cutting calories and drinking fewer sodas. Last year, he was recognized for losing 29 pounds. Rasco began swimming in the summer and walking in the fall and winter. Rasco’s dedication shows in that he drives 35 miles each week to attend TOPS meetings, according to a press release.
TOPS, the only nonprofit weight-loss support group of its kind, promotes a healthy lifestyle through healthy eating, weight management, and exercise, and emotional support. Oklahoma TOPS members removed 3,902 pounds in 2022, according to a press release.
Visitors are welcome to attend a TOPS meeting, and the first meeting at any chapter is free. The Lawton chapter meets weekly at 9 a.m. on Fridays at the The Salvation Army.
For more infomration about TOPS, contact Donny Manning at (806) 681-2777 or visit www.tops.org to find a chapter near you.