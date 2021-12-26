To finish writing “Normandy to Nazi Surrender: Firsthand Account of a P-47 Pilot,” Patrecia Slayden-Hollis had to write in her father’s voice.
It wasn’t hard for her to find that voice.
“I am my father’s daughter,” Slayden-Hollis said. “My sense of humor, my turns-of-phrase, my memory of his turns of phrase, are all part of my DNA. It comes from him.”
Writing the book started as a joint labor between Slayden-Hollis and her father, retired Col. Van H. Slayden. It was his memoir, detailing the events of his early life, his service in the United States Air Force, and his life after service. Slayden-Hollis convinced him to tell his life story in print in the 1980s.
She also guided him in writing, not only editing his work, but drawing from what she knew of him and his storytelling.
“I asked him to recount 12 stories I knew he’d told me before,” Slayden-Hollis said. “Every time he gave me one, I’d ask things like ‘How’d you get that plane started again,’ or ‘Explain everything about this, I don’t understand.’”
In 1996, after years of interviews and sporadic writing, Slayden died after a long illness, leaving the work of writing the memoir to his daughter.
“Six months before he died, I asked him if he wanted to get back to work,” Slayden-Hollis said. “And he told me, ‘My days of working on that book are over. It’s up to you now.’”
Project brought back to life
For years, work on the memoir stalled. Slayden-Hollis had boxes upon boxes of compiled material in her home, following her from place to place over the years. She had letter, photos, interviews, her father’s unedited writing, but not quite enough to put his life on the page.
Then, in 2018, a chance interaction at a family reunion brought the project back to life.
“My niece came up to me and said, ‘I’ve got boxes and boxes of World War II letters written back and forth between the boys and their parents,’” Slayden-Hollis said.
When she received the letters from her niece, her work began again. Slayden-Hollis had retired in 2007, and with no other pressing work, and the 75th anniversary of World War II approaching in 2020, she dropped everything to finish her father’s memoir.
Book published in 2020
In 2020, the book she’d started over 30 years ago with her father was published. In November this year, it was a finalist for the American Book Fest’s national Best Book award, in the military history category. It was the first time Slayden Hollis had published a book, bur far from her first published work.
In fact, writing has been a part of her life since she was a child. When she was 8, she submitted an essay to an essay contest. Though she didn’t win, she received a reply from one of the judges, saying that she had a talent for writing, and giving her advice. As an adult, she has suspicions about how she came to get the reply.
“When people are getting hundreds of submissions for something like this, they would almost certainly never take the time to write back,” Slayden-Hollis said. “I’ve always suspected dad asked them to reply, to encourage me to keep writing.”
If he did, his plan worked. Slayden-Hollis has had a lifelong passion for writing, from her essays when she was a child, to the plays and poetry she began writing in the 1970s, to her 20-year tenure as editor of “Field Artillery,” a professional journal published from Fort Sill, Slayden-Hollis has never stopped writing.
Her time with “Field Artillery” was something that made her father particularly proud and led her to the name she currently publishes under.
“He asked me to add my maiden name to my writing credits,” Slayden-Hollis said. “I was honored.”
Working on her first novel
Slayden-Hollis is working on her first novel, which she hopes to publish in 2022. In preparation for the novel, she attended creative writing courses at Cameron University, to learn the process of working on long-form fiction.
She also paints in her spare time, experimenting with various forms and styles since her retirement. She said she believes her painting and her writing are deeply connected, each teaching her new things about the other.
“When I’m writing, I have the ability to visualize things,” Slayden-Hollis said. “I think better than most. It’s something that comes from my art.”