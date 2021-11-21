Destiny Abila is performing with Lawton Pro Musica for the first time on Dec. 4.
The group has rehearsals for the show once a week, and she’s there, juggling the concert, rehearsals for a play at Cameron University and, for a while, a performance in an opera at Cameron University as well.
“Fortunately, I don’t have a lot of classes this semester.” Abila said.
Abila is a senior at Cameron University, studying Music Education. She is one of the 14 singers performing in the Lawton Pro Musica holiday concert, “Sing a Song of Christmas,” at 7 p.m. Saturday at Eisenhower Middle School Auditorium, 5704 W. Gore.
This will be the first Pro Musica holiday concert since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. It will feature several Christmas and religious songs, some well-traveled, and some lesser known.
Apart from vocalists, the show will include accompaniment from several guest musicians.
Pro Musica is a professional choir that has been performing for the Lawton community for 19 years. It is led by Nancy Willoughby, who also founded the company.
Tom Willoughby, Nancy’s husband, has been an accompanist with the company since its founding. He also handles publicity for the choir.
After a year spent with nearly no live performances anywhere, Tom Willoughby felt that music was something Lawton desperately needed.
“Music is the one thing that tends to unify people.” Willoughby said.
Some of the songs featured this year are “Silent Night,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
The show also will include two solo vocal performances. “O Holy Night,” performed by Jonathan Moots, and “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring,” performed by Shaun Calix.
Calix is the chair of Cameron University’s Psychology Department and has been performing with Lawton Pro Musica since 2017.
“I think it provides a great outlet for people who want to perform again,” Calix said. “Who maybe studied music in college but aren’t in college anymore, to perform again.”
Calix also said that Pro Music brings a variety of music that Lawton residents might not hear anywhere else.
“I think Pro Musica provides an opportunity to hear a fine-arts repertoire that you don’t often hear locally.”
Admission to Lawton Pro Musica’s “Sing a Song of Christmas” concert is free. Sponsors show include Bancfirst, Becker-Rabon Funeral Home, Fit for Life and First National Bank of Lawton.