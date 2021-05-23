For many Lawtonians the last year has been spent living on a wing and a prayer. Thanks to increased vaccination numbers and decreased infection rates, it’s beginning to feel like hope and normalcy are returning.
For Lawton Pro Musica, this means a return to live performances.
Pro Musica is made up of professional musicians from all walks of life. From teachers to retired church musicians, the group has been bringing the gift of music to Lawton since 2003 when it was created by Nancy Willoughby.
“She had a vision of being able to provide local singers the opportunity to be able to use their gifts and to be able to give those gifts as inspiration to the community,” said Tom Willoughby, Nancy’s husband and the group’s co-conductor. “She felt that music brings peace to the soul, and we’ve never needed peace more than right now.”
While the group normally holds three concerts a year, last summer’s concert was canceled. And while there was some hope for the Christmas concert, even so far as to be scheduled and rehearsed, it too ended up being canceled.
The group is preparing to host its spring concert “Music in the Air,” and Willoughby said that the group’s run of canceled shows is finally coming to an end.
“This concert is a patriotic celebration, but it is also about community celebration,” Willoughby said. “Coming back from COVID and the pandemic is something to celebrate.”
Willoughby believes that music is one of the threads that keeps us connected as a community. So for this concert he has chosen a list of patriotic, uplifting and joyful songs to celebrate that connection.
“It’s All-American music,” Willoughby said. “There will be some folk songs and some contemporary new things in there. We will have our audience singing along. It’s always a really fun experience.”
The show’s theme, “Music in the Air,” is a setting of a spiritual song, according to Willoughby. Meanwhile, the concert will feature several classic tunes such as “America the Beautiful” and “My Country Tis O’ Thee.”
Also among the music scheduled for the evening is the Stephen Foster piece, “Hard Times Come Again No More.”
“I hope that kind of speaks to the moment,” Willoughby said.
The concert will feature soloists as well as a guest cellist, Susan Morren, and the group’s regular accompanist, Yikua Little.
“We have felt so disconnected from life and from others, frightened to go out and be a part of the things that we would normally be a part of, it means a tremendous amount to be able to present a live, face-to-face concert,” Willoughby said.