Lawton Pro Music will present “The Music of Living,” their final concert of the season, at 7 p.m. Saturday at Eisenhower Middle School, 5702 W. Gore.

The concert is billed as a patriotic celebration of community; it will feature a number of American classics according to Pro Musica representative Tom Willoughby.

“The songs contain texts of substance, things that really matter in our society. Freedom, justice, love of country, unity, diversity — the very fabric of our lives,” Willoughby said.

A special feature of the concert will be a medley from “West Side Story” by Leonard Bernstein.

Singers who are interested in joining Lawton Pro Musica can email Nancy Willoughby at lawtonpromusica@gmail.com.

This concert is free and open to the public. It marks the end of the group’s 19th season. Their 20th season will begin with a concert in December.

