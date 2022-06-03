Lawton Pro Musica to host final concert of the season Saturday By Gary Reddin gary.reddin@swoknews.com Gary Reddin Author email Jun 3, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lawton Pro Music will present “The Music of Living,” their final concert of the season, at 7 p.m. Saturday at Eisenhower Middle School, 5702 W. Gore.The concert is billed as a patriotic celebration of community; it will feature a number of American classics according to Pro Musica representative Tom Willoughby.“The songs contain texts of substance, things that really matter in our society. Freedom, justice, love of country, unity, diversity — the very fabric of our lives,” Willoughby said.A special feature of the concert will be a medley from “West Side Story” by Leonard Bernstein.Singers who are interested in joining Lawton Pro Musica can email Nancy Willoughby at lawtonpromusica@gmail.com.This concert is free and open to the public. It marks the end of the group’s 19th season. Their 20th season will begin with a concert in December. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gary Reddin Author email Follow Gary Reddin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists