The Lawton Pro Musica choir consists of a rotating cast of local and area singers. From left, Tom Willoughby, Nancy Willoughby, Deb Flores, Destiny Abila, Jonathan Moots, Sahona Littig-Albin, Ted Stevens, Jamie Hatcher, Philip Markley, Shaun Calix, Brenda Curry, Eric Malloy, Melanie Coons, Yiuka Little and Lynda Andrews.
Lawton Pro Musica will present some All-American classics during the group’s upcoming summer concert “The Music of Living.”
The concert is a patriotic celebration of community, said group representative Tom Willoughby.
“The songs contain texts of substance, things that really matter in our society. Freedom, justice, love of country, unity, diversity — the very fabric of our lives,” Willoughby said.
A special feature of the concert will be a medley from “West Side Story” by Leonard Bernstein.
“The music of ‘West Side Story’ is enjoyable to sing and hear. Also, we will perform a song by Woody Guthrie and recorded by the Klezmatics entitled, ‘Gonna Get Through This World the Best I Can,’” Willoughby said. “We will sing the Ukrainian national anthem in respect for the Ukrainian people. Audience sing-along songs will be familiar patriotic songs about America.”
The music for “The Music of Living” was chosen to represent the ways that music is integral to living.
“It allows us to express our faith, and comforts us in times of grief or loss,” Willoughby said. “Also, expressions of love and happiness often involve music. We sing of our love for our country. Music is the beat of life, the music of living.”
Lawton Pro Musica is made up of professional singers who work to influence music throughout the community as church choir directors, singers and music educations.
“Pro Musica has a fluctuating membership due to circumstances in the lives of singers. We try to achieve a proper balance for each concert. Those interested in singing with the group should have professional musical training and be comfortable singing a classical repertoire,” Willoughby said.