Community members are invited to join the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra for the Ed Dzialo Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, Oct. 23 at the Lawton Country Club, 4601 W. Gore.
Registration and lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
This year’s golf tournament will honor the late Ed Dzialo who was a longtime, dedicated patron to the orchestra.
“We have renamed our golf tournament to honor one of our beloved volunteers, Ed Dzialo,” Patty Neuwirth, the orchestra’s executive director said. “He passed away earlier this year, and he cared so much about the orchestra; we wanted to do something to honor him.”
Entry fee is $100 per player or $500 per team, which includes a team of four and a hole sponsorship. Organizations can purchase a hole sponsorship for $100. All proceeds will benefit the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra.
To register for the golf tournament or to be a sponsor, contact the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra office at 531-5043 or by email, lawtonphil3647@sbcglobal.net. For more information about the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, visit lawtonphil.com.