The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra is playing the hits for its first show of the season.
“Classic Pops with LPO” is a celebration of popular music throughout history and from around the world. The show will begin with John Williams’ arrangement of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before running the gauntlet of popular pieces from composers like Henry Mancini, Scott Joplin and Jean Sibelius.
This is the first show of its type the orchestra has performed in several years, according to Patty Neuwirth, executive director of the orchestra.
“We did “Star Wars” a few seasons back, and that was a big hit,” Neuwirth said “But no all-out pop shows in quite awhile.”
Neuwirth said that doing a showcase of popular standards is especially important to the orchestra right now, while they try to bring a new generation into the world of live orchestral music.
“We’ve been losing a lot of older patrons, and we’re really hoping to find a way to attract a younger audience.”
The orchestra is conducted by Jon Kalbfliesch, a Lawton native and accomplished composer who splits his time between Washington, D.C., and his hometown.
“I’m a native Lawtonian, born and raised,” Kalbfleisch said. “Went to Tomlinson Junior High, Lawton High and Cameron University, and my mom and youngest brother are still in Lawton, so I enjoy being able to come back where everything started, spend time with them, and share my passion for great, live orchestral music with as many people as possible.”
Kalbfleisch chose much of the music for the show, as well as the order in which it’s played. For him, a classic composition comes in many forms.
“Classic can mean so many things, but in this case it’s the sense of something that continues to endure in the hearts and minds of audiences, in a variety of appealing styles. Everybody loves pops, and there are also light classics that remain very popular, so this concert has something for everybody.”
Pop music, performed by orchestra, is something that draws many people to orchestra performance for the first time. For Kalbfleisch, hearing pops performed by orchestra was a key reason he eventually became a composer himself.
“Orchestra pops is kind of world in and of itself, and for many, it’s a continuation of what Arthur Fiedler started with the Boston Pops on TV,” Kalbfleisch said. “Those concerts were also a major catalyst for me to become interested in conducting.”
Neuwirth said that the expertise Kalbfleisch brings to the orchestra is essential to its success.
“He’s very knowledgeable,” Neuwirth said. “He has a feel for what current audiences want.”