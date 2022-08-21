Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra art

Maestro Jon Kalbfleisch conducts the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra in this file photo. Kalbfleisch is excited for the return to live audiences at the orchestra’s concerts.

 File Photo

The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra is playing the hits for its first show of the season.

“Classic Pops with LPO” is a celebration of popular music throughout history and from around the world. The show will begin with John Williams’ arrangement of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before running the gauntlet of popular pieces from composers like Henry Mancini, Scott Joplin and Jean Sibelius.

