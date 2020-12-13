The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra has partnered with KCCU to celebrate the 250th birthday of composer Ludwig van Beethoven. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 16, orchestra patrons can tune in to KCCU’s Midday Concert for “Beethoven @ 250.”
The program, “Beethoven @ 250,” will feature recorded performances from the McMahon Memorial Auditorium with the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra and soloists. The program will be hosted by Maestro Jon Kalbfleisch. Performances include archival recordings of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 in Eb, “Emperor” performed by Louise D. McMahon International Music Competition-winner and pianist Richard Dowling and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, “Ode to Joy” featuring the Lawton Philharmonic Chorus, soloists and orchestra.
“During a time when it’s difficult to reach you in person, please join us on KCCU-FM to celebrate Beethoven together at home,” Kalbfleisch said. “We’re delighted to be able to share this wonderful music with you again, and the timing couldn’t be better than on Beethoven’s birthday. Listen and remind yourself why Beethoven has endured for 250 years and counting.”
There are multiple locations to tune in to KCCU: Lawton-89.3FM and 102.9FM; Ardmore-90.3FM; Wichita Falls-88.7FM; Altus-90.1 FM; and on the KCCU website, kccu.org.
For more information or to make a donation, please contact the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra at 531-5043 or visit the orchestra’s website at lawtonphil.com.