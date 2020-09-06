After months on the sidelines, the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra is coming back just in time for fall with a televised performance of Vivaldi’s classic “Four Seasons.”
Led, as always, by Maestro Jon Kalbfleisch, the orchestra was joined by virtuoso violinist David Kim for a recording of a performance of the concert that will premiere from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 12 on KSWO.
“Fortunately, the Lawton Philharmonic board understands the importance of continuing to provide music to the community, by whatever means we can,” Kalbfleisch said.
For many of the players, the session was the first of its kind since March, when COVID-19’s spread forced the premature climax of many musical seasons across the world.
“It was a welcome opportunity for all of us,” Kalbfleisch said. “David and I also recorded a student outreach video, which will be available online to students in Southwest Oklahoma, as a vital part of our mission. Music education is essential, especially now.”
The broadcast, dubbed “Celebration of the Arts,” is being presented by the McMahon Foundation and will feature representatives from the foundation and Arts for All alongside the orchestra.
“The fact that the program also includes insightful information on the McMahon Foundation, and Lawton’s other fine arts organizations, is an incredible bonus,” Kalbfleisch said.
“The Four Seasons,” is one of the most recognizable and popular pieces of classical music ever written, according to Kalbfleisch. It consists of four distinct violin concertos, one for each season.
“Vivaldi was one of the first composers to write music that specifically imitates nature; we can hear the fierce winds, the tuneful bird calls, the barking dog, the crackling ice and the lazy slumber after a hunt, just to name a few in this remarkable composition,” Kalbfleisch said.
For David Kim, the concert’s guest soloist, traveling to Lawton to perform on stage with other players represented an opportunity to return to an area that feels natural to him.
“I feel so comfortable in Lawton,” Kim, who has played with the LPO on several occasions, said.
Kim lives in Philadelphia, where he serves as Concert Master and 1st Chair Violin for the Philadelphia Orchestra, but he also travels the country performing as a guest with orchestras in several states. At least, he did, right up until March 2020.
“I was so worried because so many of my concerts have been postponed this year,” Kim said. “The first one of my season was scheduled for Lawton and I was just waiting to get that dreaded email.”
But the email he got instead was one looking to create a different kind of experience. One that would help the orchestra maintain relevance, while also keeping the musicians safe and allowing them to reach a brand-new audience.
“We spent two days recording at the McMahon and creating some great material for kids … and of course the wonderful concert feature Vivaldi,” Kim said.
While recording a performance is nothing new for Kim, recording one while playing in a face mask, socially distanced from all the other musicians on the stage, proved to be a unique experience.
“Playing with masks on is so different than anything I have experienced before,” Kim said. “You don’t realize the amount of respiration that happens when you are playing, it is that much more exhausting. But all that being said, everybody rose to the occasion and it was very well done.”
The broadcast is set to premiere on Sept. 12, and immediately following the broadcast the concert will be available to view on the orchestra’s website, lawtonphil.com.