The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra has rescheduled its April 25 concert. The final concert of the orchestra’s 2019-2020 season will now take place at 7:30 p.m. July 18 in the McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris in Lawton.
John Williams’ Olympic Theme and Fanfare will be played live in Lawton. Ravel’s jazz-infused piano concerto, with echoes of Gershwin, has the orchestra’s conductor, Maestro Jon Kalbfleisch, doing double duty, and Bartok’s Concerto for Orchestra gives nearly every player a solo in this orchestral showcase to end the season.
Tickets for the concert are $10-$50 depending on section and can be purchased online at lawtonphil.com or by calling 531-5043. Tickets that have already been purchased will be honored for the rescheduled date.
The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra performs symphonic music at the highest professional level to educate and entertain diverse audiences in the Southwest Oklahoma region. More information can be found at lawtonphil.com.