Celebrated concert pianist Andrew Staupe will perform Sergei Prokofiev’s “Piano Concerto 3,” one of the most difficult compositions for a pianist to attempt, Feb. 12 with the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra backing him up.
Staupe is an associate professor at the University of Utah, where he teaches piano. He gives master classes around the country and is the featured guest performer for Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra’s 60th anniversary performance.
The show will feature music by Prokofiev, Mikhail Glinka and Johannes Brahms. The Prokofiev piece is a particular focus for Staupe and Jon Kalbfleisch, the composer and music director for the orchestra.
Kalbfleisch said that for this performance, he and Staupe closely examined video of Prokofiev himself playing the concerto from 1932.
“Andrew and I agree that in the video, the composer confirmed his written intentions in terms of tempo, so we’ll try to emulate that,” Kalbfleisch said.
Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra is something of an outlier among orchestras of its type. It’s the only professional orchestra in Southwest Oklahoma, and is based in a comparatively small city. Consequently, musicians who play with the orchestra are from all around Oklahoma and the surrounding states.
Patty Neuwirth, the executive director of the orchestra, started out as a patron, seeing several concerts and eventually developing a connection to LPO. She believes the same connection will develop for new faces who take in this and future concerts.
“I believe that if we can get our young people in to see us, they’ll be lifelong patrons,” Neuwirth said.
Neuwirth says that one of the most important goals of the orchestra is to spread appreciation for orchestral music, especially to people who would not usually be able to see an orchestra perform live.
To that end, Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, in its 60 years of operation, has seen a lot of success.
“We’re very fortunate to be a small town that has an orchestra doing regular performances,” Neuwirth said.
Kalbfleisch has been the musical director of the orchestra for 16 years. A Lawton native, Kalbfleisch works and lives mostly on Washington, D.C., but returns home regularly to conduct for Lawton Philharmonic.
The orchestra has only recently returned to live performance after performing recorded concerts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The performers will be masked, but Kalbfleisch said the masks don’t take anything away from the emotional performance of the musicians.
“It’s truly a unique way to witness human expression, even while the orchestra is masked,” Kalbfleisch said. “You can really feel the love each player puts into it.”
Kalbfleisch said that an orchestra playing live is something everyone should experience at least once in their lives.
“If you think you don’t like this kind of music, or you don’t know anything about it, just give us a try and see what you think,” Kalbfleisch said. “There’s nothing like hearing an orchestra playing their hearts out onstage.”