After a rousing finale to their first season back in action, the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra is preparing for a new season.
The upcoming season will see performances of works by Haydn, Tchaikovsky, Scott Joplin, John Williams and many other composers, both classical and contemporary.
The first show of the new season will take place on Aug. 27 and will be a celebration of popular music throughout history titled, “Classic Pops.” The performance will include music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Scott Joplin, Henry Mancini and many others.
David Jackson, the president of the orchestra’s board, said that the concert would feature a range of recognizable music from the whole of musical history.
“It’s not all exactly what you would call pop music,” Jackson said. “But it’s all definitely music people will know when they hear it.”
The final show of last season was a performance by Kyle Dillingham, a fiddle player with a long-standing relationship to Lawton Philharmonic. The show took place during a thunderstorm and was interrupted before the finale by a tornado warning that forced the whole crowd into the basement.
Dillingham accompanied the audience down, his fiddle in tow. He played music for the gathered crowd until the warning lapsed.
“Kyle is an absolutely phenomenal entertainer,” Jackson said.
His show closed, fittingly, with a performance of a piece called “Cloudburst.”
The show was the first time Dillingham played with the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, though he’d performed at benefits for them in the past. While loading out his gear, he praised the orchestra for the work he’d seen them do.
“He told us he’d played with orchestras all over the world, and this was the best one he’d ever performed with,” Jackson said.