Kyle Dillingham has connections with the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra that go back more than a decade. He’s played benefit concerts for the orchestra with his band, Horseshoe Road, since 2010.
This year, for the orchestra’s last show of the season, he’ll pick up his fiddle and play alongside them for the first time.
It’s far from the first time Dillingham has jumped into a performance with a group of musicians who play in a different style.
While studying music performance at the University of Oklahoma, Dillingham traveled extensively, sharing folk and bluegrass music with people all over Europe and Asia on trips funded by the U.S. State Department. On all of these trips, Dillingham got the opportunity to play with local musicians.
“Every time I’d meet people, we might have some trouble with language barriers when we first met,” Dillingham said. “But the second we start playing, the connection is immediate.”
Dillingham’s lifelong connection with music began when he was a young child, listening to music while riding around with his grandfather. The music he heard and absorbed at this time was largely classic country, like Hank Williams, and country swing music by artists like Bob Wills. It was Wills’ music that especially had an impact on young Dillingham, though at the time he didn’t know it.
When Dillingham was 9 years old, he was at a garage sale with his parents. The people running the sale had a violin they wanted badly to sell, and suggested that young Dillingham might want it.
“My dad said, ‘What in the world are we going to do with a violin?’” Dillingham said.
Dillingham knew exactly what to do with it, even if his parents didn’t know yet.
“I immediately connected it with this music I was listening to,” Dillingham said. “I would go around my room pretending to play it, and my father always said I wasn’t pretending. He said, ‘you were really playing it right then, and we didn’t know what to do.’”
His parents went about looking for someone who could give him lessons, and they found a girl in high school who agreed to teach him. At first, he learned traditional violin songs, but Dillingham was always on the path to become a fiddler.
“Every lesson, I’d ask, ‘Are we going to fiddle today? Are we going to fiddle today?’ until she finally agreed to teach me a little fiddle tune,” Dillingham said.
After that, Dillingham was set. He’d audition to join groups of all kinds, at first always playing his one fiddle tune, until he learned a few more. Eventually, the path led him to study music, and to travel and performances and chance meetings that would eventually transform Dillingham into the professional musician he is today.
At his Lawton performance, Dillingham will play two well-known fiddle standards, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” and “Orange Blossom Special,” both popularized by Charlie Daniels, and both songs he’s played many times.
“People ask me all the time if I ever get tired of playing these songs,” Dillingham said. “I always ask them, ‘If you had something that you could do, that wasn’t hard, and only took you about five minutes, that you knew always made people happy, would you ever get tired of doing it?’”
Dillingham also will play a song he’d had commissioned during a trip to Taiwan, a fiddle adaptation of a Taiwanese folk song called “Alishan.”
“If people come for ‘Orange Blossom Special,’ and I can get them to discover something they’ve maybe never heard before, that they love, then that would be great,” Dillingham said. “That’s the plan, at least.”