Lawton pastor Charles Ellington will be one of the performers at this week’s gospel celebration.
Ellington is pastor of Hope Deliverance Temple C.O.G.I.C. He will perform along with headliner Marvin Sapp, at a gospel concert, “Never Would’ve Made It” Saturday at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris.
Sapp is a former member of the gospel group Commissioned who embarked on a solo career in the mid-’90s. Renowned for his passionate delivery and deep voice, Sapp often gilds his songs with R&B and smooth jazz.
He has issued a string of chart-topping efforts, including Be Exalted (2005), the gold-selling Thirsty (2007), Close (2017), and Substance (2022), and earned multiple Dove and BET awards. His crossover appeal has earned him 11 Grammy nominations.
Sapp first achieved crossover fame with the release of “Never Would Have Made It” from the album Thirsty in 2007. It peaked at No. 14 on the U.S. Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, No. 82 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, and also at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Gospel Songs chart, according to a press release.
Also performing will be singer, recording artist, pastor and director Wess Morgan, who took the long and hard road in finding his calling in life. The son of pastors Joseph and Yolanda Morgan, Morgan spent his childhood traveling and singing gospel with his parents and his siblings. At the age of 10, though, he began using drugs and drinking, which led to several jail sentences and time in recovery centers before he finally emerged from his cycle of substance abuse, according to a press release. Helping others who had taken the same path became Morgan’s mission in life and he eventually established the Repre Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on drug and alcohol prevention and recovery. He also founded Bowtie World Music, a music and film production company.
Morgan’s debut album, Look at Me Now, was released in 2007, and was quickly embraced by the Christian and gospel communities, allowing him to tour and promote his foundation and mission. A second album, Under an Open Heaven, appeared in 2010.
Also performing will be Nu-Lyrics from Wichita, Kan.