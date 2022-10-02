Oktoberfest has been a major part of German and Bavarian culture since 1810, and has been celebrated regularly since then. Many regional Oktoberfests have sprung up across the U.S. In Lawton, it’s a celebration of the many Germans, especially older first-generation immigrants, who live in the area.
Lisa Roundtree is one of those immigrants. She has owned Roundtree Market and Deli, located in the middle of a residential neighborhood on Northwest 18th Street, since 1999, and staffed a booth at the Lawton Oktoberfest at the Great Plains Coliseum for over a decade.
“It’s a great chance for us to come out and let people know we’re here,” Roundtree said. “We don’t have money for advertising, so the people find out about us through word of mouth.”
Roundtree has kept the business operating through good times and bad, sometimes keeping it open with her own savings. According to her, money is less important than providing German immigrants in Lawton with a place that reminds them of home.
“We’re not on the main drag for Lawton, we’re in a neighborhood,” Roundtree said. “It’s like it is in Germany. It’s a place for the older people to come in, have a cup of coffee, and have a chat with someone in their language.”
The Lawton Oktoberfest will be held Friday and Saturday at the Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan. It will be the 49th year the celebration has been held.
“Next year is going to be the 50th anniversary, so that’s going to be a really big one,” Richard Pool, president of the Comanche County Fairgrounds board, said.
The event is a celebration of all things German. In particular, German food and, of course, German beer.
There will be a lot of different varieties of German beer available, as well as German favorites like bratwurst and schnitzel made by fairgrounds staff, and baked goods.
“Our chef here is actually German, and brings in a lot of the stuff he makes for Oktoberfest from Germany,” Pool said.
The event also will include live music from two bands playing traditional German music, AlpenMusikanten and Auf Gehts.
The theme for the event, and the phrase printed on some of the merchandise being sold at Oktoberfest, is “Prost, y’all,” something Pool said is fitting for the Southwest Oklahoma version of the traditional celebration.
“It’s a little bit redneck and a little bit German,” Pool said.
The celebration also is a longtime tradition for Germans in Lawton, who still come together every chance they get, for an important sense of community, according to Roundtree.
“The German community is getting smaller every day,” Roundtree said. “I’m getting in the upper age now, and my daughter is in the upper age, and she’ll run the store after me. It’s not about money. If it was, I would’ve closed a long time ago. I see how important it is for them to have a place to go.”