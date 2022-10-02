Octoberfest

Ashle Cobb brings another pan of fresh cooked bratwurst to a table during the 2019 Lawton Oktoberfest.

 File photo

Oktoberfest has been a major part of German and Bavarian culture since 1810, and has been celebrated regularly since then. Many regional Oktoberfests have sprung up across the U.S. In Lawton, it’s a celebration of the many Germans, especially older first-generation immigrants, who live in the area.

Lisa Roundtree is one of those immigrants. She has owned Roundtree Market and Deli, located in the middle of a residential neighborhood on Northwest 18th Street, since 1999, and staffed a booth at the Lawton Oktoberfest at the Great Plains Coliseum for over a decade.