During the holiday season, The Lawton Constitution collects wish lists from local nonprofits. The funding nonprofits receive goes back into the community in the form of meals for the needy or clothing for local shelters. But most of the time, that money goes toward keeping the lights on and the water running. And this year, the need is greater than it had ever been. The Lawton Constitution publishes these wish lists in the hope that members of the community will embrace the season’s spirit of giving and donate some much-needed supplies.
Tipton Children’s Home
Tipton Children’s Home, PO Box 370, Tipton, OK 73570, offers focused, long-term residential care with an emphasis on education, community activity and church life. The home is a traditional group home in a rural setting for children 5-18 in need of a safe, nurturing place to live.
Wish list: twin size sheets, board games, Christmas baking supplies and outdoor games and equipment. They are in need of a driver’s ed car for their beginning drivers. This will also be used for anyone who has their license and would like to drive to school and back home to get driving experience.
Call 580-667-5221
Lawton family YMCA
The Lawton Family YMCA, No. 5 SW 5th, is an inclusive organization dedicated to nurturing the potential of kids, promoting healthy living and fostering a sense of social responsibility.
Wish List: Playground for childcare, white bath towels, stand up freezer, kids kraft supplies, kids life jackets USCG approved and new or slightly used toys.
Call: 355-9622
Central Middle School
Lawton’s Central Middle School, 1201 Fort Sill Boulevard, promotes positive growth through excellence in education.
Wish List: The water fountains have been turned off in the building due to the pandemic. This puts students at a disadvantage for keeping themselves hydrated. An easy item that the 6th grade teachers could benefit from is cases of water bottles that they could use for their students who request water during the day.
Call: 355-8544
The Armed Services YMCA
The Lawton-Fort Sill Armed Services YMCA, 900 Cache Road, enhances the lives of military members and their families in spirit, mind and body through programs relevant to the unique challenges of military life.
Wish List: The Armed Services YMCA would like to request the following items for their Hero’s Pantry. Junior enlisted servicemembers at Fort Sill and Altus Airforce Base can access the pantry every 30-days: Canned meat, tuna, ham, Vienna Sausages, beans, 1 Lb bags of dried beans, cans of beans, rice, 1 Lb bags of rice, instant rice, mac and cheese, pasta, spaghetti sauce, Ramen, peanut butter, jelly, saltine crackers, canned fruit, Hamburger Helper and soup, vegetables. Any nonperishable item will be greatly appreciated. If possible, they also need baby diapers, shampoo, conditioner, soap, laundry soap and toilet paper.
Call: 355-5520
Lawton Community Theatre
Lawton Community Theatre, 1316 NW Bell, is a nonprofit, community theatre dedicated to promoting theatre and enriching the quality of life in southwest Oklahoma through theatre.
Wish List: (4) 3/4” sanded 4’x8’ plywood, (50) 8’ 2’x4’s, (30lbs) #10 3” wood screws, (30lbs) # 1-1/4” wood screws, (5 gallons) matte black paint, (1) travel sewing machine and masks.
Call: 644-5965
C. Carter Crane Center for Empowerment and Advancement
The C. Carter Crane Center offers emergency shelter services to those facing homelessness. Along with shelter, C. Carter Crane assists clients with looking for employment, housing, stability and well-being.
Wish List: Food items to include non-perishable canned goods, coffee, tea, juice, Kool-Aid, creamer, sugar, sweetener, chips, crackers, snack items and bottled water; perishable items to include milk, cheese, eggs, fresh fruit and vegetables, sandwich meat, Lunchables, hamburger meat, chicken and pork. Non-food items to include clothing, shoes, accessories (adult and children), paper plates and plasticware, paper towels, toilet paper, Kleenex and napkins, kitchen and bath towels, washcloths, personal hygiene items, Ziploc bags (all sizes), aluminum foil, plastic wrap, trash bags (all sizes), brooms, dustpans, mops, cleaning supplies, laundry baskets, furniture, small appliance, household goods, dishes, pots and pans, utensils. Donated items are used for clients residing at C. Carter Crane, those they assist with rehousing and prevention services and members of the community in need. Donors are provided with a receipt, if requested.
Call: 248-0936
Giddy Up ‘N’ Go
Giddy Up ‘N’ Go, 7205 SE Bishop Road, is an organization focused on helping children and adults through physical, occupational or speech therapy through equestrian experiences in a safe environment.
Wish List: Horse treats, fly spray, stamps, hand sanitizer, face masks, Lysol wipes and Lysol spray.
Call 248-3701.
Arts for All, Inc.
Arts for All, Inc., 425 SW B, Arts for All is an alliance of art groups that was formed in 1977 to collectively foster and raise funds to keep the arts alive in the community and schools. Arts for All, Inc., as an “umbrella” organization, enables an exceptional synergy of people with a wide variety of interests to work together ensuring the arts continue to thrive in all of Southwest Oklahoma.
Wish List: Copy paper, paper clips and roll of stamps.
Call 248-5384.
The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra
Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, 501 SW C Ave #309, is a civic, non-profit organization devoted exclusively to the promotion of musical and educational activities which further the development of musical understanding and appreciation in Lawton and the surrounding area.
Wish List: A return to performing first and foremost, QuickBooks Upgrade to 2021 ($250), a camera for the computer (Zoom Meetings), letter size file folders, black Sharpie markers – fine point and stamps.