For the second time in as many weeks, a Lawton native will try to realize their dream by appearing on “American Idol.”
On this week’s show, Fire Wimore will try to impress the judges with her singing ability. The Constitution caught up with Wilmore while she was in the United Kingdom.
Q. Tell me about yourself, such as age, your connection with Lawton, what schools did you attend here?
A. I’m 23, born and raised in Lawton, Oklahoma. I spent my younger childhood being involved with the Comanche tribe and my family. I was in the foster care system going to different homes and different schools throughout Lawton all the way up until I was 8 or 9 years old. I was then reunited with some of my siblings and adopted by a family outside of my tribal community. I attended school at Crosby Park, Ridgecrest, Carriage Hills, Whittier, Geronimo Park, MacArthur Middle School and MacArthur High School.
Q. Do you still live in Lawton?
A. I don’t currently live in Lawton anymore. I live in Virginia.
Q. How did you get started singing?
A. I started singing back when I was a toddler. I’d always sing in school and at home. In high school I took four choir classes.
Q. What type of music do you sing?
A. I love to sing so many different genres of music, but I tend to focus my artistry on R&B/Soul music because I like to express my emotions through music.
Q. Do you compose your own songs? If so, where does your inspiration come from?
A.I’ve recently started writing some of my own music (even though it’s hard), but my inspiration comes from different life experiences I’ve had to go through.
Q. How does music speak to you?
A. Music has always been the one consistent thing in my life. When I felt alone or helpless, I always had music to help me escape or make me feel better.
Q. Is this your second appearance on “American Idol”?
A. This is my first time on “American Idol”! However, I received the lucky opportunity to audition twice in hopes to earn the golden ticket.
Q. What was the first experience like?
A. I was so nervous going into my first audition and honestly wasn’t in the right headspace. Having my daughter with me really distracted me from being able to focus on myself as a singer and more focused on being a mother. Plus, I put way too much stress on that audition.
Q. Why did you try out for “American Idol”?
A. I wanted to audition for “American Idol” to try and pursue my lifelong dream of being a singer. I wasn’t happy with the direction my life was going and I wanted to change not only my life for the better, but also my daughter’s.
Q. Describe for me your feelings about appearing on the show, especially about being called back again.
A. I initially felt embarrassed about being rejected on TV and I knew everyone was going to see me get told “no.” However, getting the opportunity to come back gave me the chance to redeem myself and another shot to make my dream come true. And maybe change my life!
Q. What are your future plans, especially if you advance on Sunday?
A. In my future, I just want to spend my life doing what I love: singing and being a mom. If I get the golden ticket on Sunday, I can change my life for the better and possibly sing as a career.