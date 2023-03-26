Fire Wilmore

Lawton native Fire Wilmore sings on “American Idol” at 7 p.m. today on ABC.

 ABC/Eric McCandless

For the second time in as many weeks, a Lawton native will try to realize their dream by appearing on “American Idol.”

On this week’s show, Fire Wimore will try to impress the judges with her singing ability. The Constitution caught up with Wilmore while she was in the United Kingdom.

Recommended for you