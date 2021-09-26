The Catalyst Story Institute, a professional development program for TV writers, actors, directors and producers to advance their work, has selected a finalist from Lawton to present at the annual Catalyst Content Festival in Duluth, Minnesota from Wednesday to Oct.3.
Antoine Perry, originally of Lawton, was selected for the project “In Limbo.” Inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy, two childhood frenemies — a serial trust fund partier and a ruthless social climber — are sentenced to the Purgatory Level of Los Angeles and challenged to face their inner demons together to avoid hell and reach heaven. Perry recently agreed to an interview with the Constitution about his work.
Q: Can you tell me a bit about yourself, your history and your connection to Lawton?
A. My name is Antoine Perry. I was born and raised in Lawton, OK. I grew up on the east side of town, down the road from the dairy farm off Lee blvd. I went to Park Lane Elementary and then on to MacArthur. My grandparents were stationed at Fort Sill before retiring in Lawton.
Q: When did you get interested in film?
A. During high school, I thought I wanted to be an accountant or stockbroker. Considering I had a 4.5 GPA that made perfect sense, and it made my parents especially happy. However, I decided to go to college in California after getting accepted into the University of Southern California, USC. It’s in the heart of Los Angeles, which is the heart of the film and television industry. During my freshman year of college, I had some extra units to be applied toward a class and decided to take an acting class. And that class is where any dream of having a more traditional job died.
Since college, I’ve been a working film and television actor. I’ve had smaller parts on television shows like CBS’s “Criminal Minds”, ABC’s “Castle”, TNT’s “Major Crimes” and FX’s “Better Things” among others. Recently I had a supporting role in a Warner Brothers feature “Voodoo MacBeth” based on the 1936 all-Black Macbeth that was put on in Harlem and directed by Orsen Welles.
Q: What was the driving force behind your new film “In Limbo”? What made you enter the Catalyst Festival?
A. I’ve always loved movies and TV. I’ve always loved their ability to share the stories of others from far off places on our planet and places that only exist in our imagination. “In Limbo” was an exploration of the latter. My co-creator, Mark Elias, and I met some time ago in an acting class in LA. One day while venting about our careers, we randomly started spit balling some ideas. “In Limbo” was actually the 3rd iteration of our brainstorming sessions.
I decided to enter Catalyst because as an indie filmmaker it is known as a festival where executives from major broadcast channels and streaming platforms will go looking for new, fresh content to buy and develop for their brands.
Q: What is your background as a filmmaker? Is this the first or the 500th festival you’ve entered?
A. I started off in front of the camera. However, after many years of auditioning for characters that were often times underdeveloped and stereotypical, I decided to start writing roles that encompassed my life experience, taking inspiration from other multi-hyphenates like Issa Rae, Mindy Kaling and Donald Glover. As a Black and Puerto Rican queer man I wanted to tell stories with depth and nuance that honestly portrayed characters with similar life experiences to my own.
“In Limbo” is the second digital series that I’ve created and have taken on the festival circuit. The first digital series that I wrote, directed and produced was called “Waking Up with Strangers.” That one had a lovely festival run showing in over 15 festivals. “In Limbo” has had an even better festival run with over 25 festival acceptances to date.
Q: What are some of your favorite memories of filming?
A. I consider myself an “actor’s director,” for obvious reasons. And one of my favorite moments is when I’m directing an actor in a scene and at first, I’m just not getting what I need. The character choices that they are making are just falling flat, even though I know they have the performance I want within them.
For me there’s a moment that happens, when I’m able to intuitively piece together the right words for that particular actor that makes the character shift in their mind in such a way that it changes their performance. They let go of their preconceived notions of what I want, or what they want to “show” or what the story needs. And in that moment, within that shift, there’s a raw honesty and vulnerability that can’t be faked or forced. It’s magic. Now, it can be hard to get to that point sometimes, and the right words are different for every actor and can change based on their mood, what they had for lunch and even if it’s day or night.
Q: Any final thoughts?
A. Just that I’m thankful for the opportunity share “In Limbo” and my journey as a filmmaker with my hometown newspaper.