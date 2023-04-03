“The kid can sing. Hallelujah.”
It was with these words that musical legend and judge Lionel Richie started the series of comments and compliments that followed Lawton native PJAE’s American Idol audition in Las Vegas.
The next statement was perhaps even more powerful.
“I’ve been saying a lot of no’s this year… to get to someone like you,” said fellow judge Luke Bryan. “You just slayed all of that.”
And the praises kept coming.
“I think this was the first time today that I have felt a wave of chills so naturally,” said 13-time Grammy nominee, and final judge, Katy Perry. “It was so beautiful, so effortless, so angelic and emotional.”
During this avalanche of accolades, PJAE stood, hands shaking, with facial expressions alternating between tears of joy and an uncontrollable smile.
“I think this is the beginning of something really amazing for you,” said Richie.
Moments later, with a unanimous decision by all three judges, those famous ‘American Idol’ words were shouted, “You’re going to Hollywood!”
Listening in backstage, PJAE’s mom was having trouble taking it all in.
“I’m dying, I can’t believe I’m here,” she said.
“I’m gonna save your life,” host Ryan Seacrest said, as he steadied and embraced her. “Don’t die!”
“I can’t believe he’s in there,” she said, speaking about her son. “I’ve watched American Idol- all 21 seasons!”
It was a rollercoaster of a day for both mother and son.
“Getting up in front of the celebrity judges, icons that I have looked up to, and saying, “Hey, look at me sing this song”, is like a recipe for an anxiety attack.” PJAE said. “I’m blessed to have kept my head on and done a decent job.”
When asked what it was like to meet Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, PJAE responded, “It was incredible meeting them. They are actually so kind and really do care about the contestants.”
He continued, “All of them are incredible in their own right, but I was most excited to meet Lionel. He is one of the greats, and has a voice my family and I are all far too familiar with. To be able to sing to him- let alone talk to him- was an absolute honor.”
With PJAE now officially going to Hollywood, there is bound to be more attention focused on the small collection of music he has put out. His first single, “Be that Someone”, combines elements of R&B, soul and pop, with a genuine feel that is also incredibly catchy.
Speaking about the path to recording this first single, PJAE said, “I had the opportunity to get involved with Song House, a songwriters group based out of Nashville. It was incredible. For the first time, I felt like I was with people who understood who I wanted to become and the stories I wanted to tell, so making music with them came as second nature.”
He continued, “’Be that someone’ originated because in our conversations I explained that finding love was so difficult. I was so caught up on finding the perfect person or my “twin flame”, that I felt like I let incredible people that could’ve bettered me pass me by…. sometimes all it takes is someone willing to accept you where you’re at.”
A Lawton native, PJAE had a few kind words for his hometown.
“Growing up in Lawton was interesting,” he said. “I got to witness so many walks of life–equally good and bad. It taught me at a young age to look for beauty in places it may be hard to spot.”
“The culture here is so rich and expansive. You get the sounds of country and blues along with the rhythm of hip-hop and the blaring of pop. It’s so easy to feel inspired here.”
And that musical inspiration started early.
“With me, my home life and church were direct influencers. I had connected from an early age to gospel music. That’s where I learned how to express my pain and soul. At home, there was always music being played in my house.”
PJAE’s Spotify page describes him as an R&B/Soul artist, but “I’m still finding my sound,” he says. “(And) with a lot of talented artists out there I have endless inspiration.”
And for those new fans coming in from the show, they will soon have even more to savor. On Friday, PJAE released a second song, “Sunshine of Your Love,” co-written with artist Lia Knapp and produced by Anthony Cianchetta.
When asked if he has any plans to perform in Lawton, and how his community could best support him, PJAE answered, “I don’t have any plans yet, but that could soon change!”
“People can support me by streaming my music, following me on social media or just sending me good vibes! Cause I will need anything I can find to make it through this process!”
You can stream, “Be That Someone” and “Sunshine of your Love” on Spotify or Apple Music, and can follow PJAE on his Instagram page, @thisispjae. We hope to continue covering PJAE’s successes on this season of American Idol.