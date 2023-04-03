Lawton native appears on 'American Idol'

Lawton singer PJAE faces the judges on "American Idol". Judges are Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. 

 Eric McCandless/ABC

“The kid can sing. Hallelujah.”

It was with these words that musical legend and judge Lionel Richie started the series of comments and compliments that followed Lawton native PJAE’s American Idol audition in Las Vegas.

