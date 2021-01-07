The Lawton branch of the NAACP will hold a virtual Jubilee Day Observance at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The event will commemorate the anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation. The theme will be “Remembering the Past, Honoring the Present, Securing the Future.”
Regina DeLoach, director of Secondary Curriculum, New Teacher Development and Special Projects for Lawton Public Schools, will be guest speaker. Elder Charles Ellington and retired Brig. Gen. Jesse Cross will provide entertainment.
The program may be viewed via Zoom at https://uso2web.zoom.us/h/87870616542, meeting ID: 878 7061 6542, passcode: 733582.