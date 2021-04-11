If you’ve spent the last year accomplishing your to-do list virtually, you know what the characters in Lawton High School’s latest theatrical production are going through.
Last spring’s pandemic shutdown forced the cancellation of the traditional spring theater offering. It was, like many things in last year’s pandemic spring, a disappointment, said drama teacher Arline Taylor.
Last year’s play was by Jonathan Rand, one of Taylor’s favorite playwrights, and he contacted her about the cancellation and told her he was writing a new offering based on the Zoom platform that so many students and others have become familiar with.
“I went and took a look at it and I loved it immediately,” she said.
Students in Drama 3 and Drama 4 got involved early and signed on to the new play before winter break.
“They loved the idea; they knew it would be funny,” Taylor said. “I let them read the script and they were on board immediately.”
The production is “Check Please: The Stay-at-Home Edition,” a reworking of Rand’s popular Check Please, a series of blind dinner dates.
In the updated version, the characters don’t meet for dinner but are introduced through video. The performances, in fact, are being recorded so they can be played during the live performance so the audience will see the characters as their dates see them.
“It’s very rare you see a play that has cinematic elements as well as live theater,” Taylor said.
“This is my first time doing this, and I’m really excited about it.”
Recording the segments and editing them required the students to learn some new skills and added another layer of difficulty in planning and presenting the play, she said, but students rose to the occasion.
“It’s definitely challenging, but the kids really enjoyed it,” she said.
The leads are Morgan Isaiah Whalen and Samantha Polichetti. There are a dozen other actors interacting by video in the dates.
“It’s a pretty big cast,” Taylor said.