Two local students have placed nationally in the DAR Junior American Citizen creative expression contest.
Abigail Kamper, a sophomore at Lawton High School, placed first and Nathaniel Bowman, a senior Lawton High, placed second. They were named winners at the local, state and national levels. They received certificates and medals. Kamper’s poem was entitled “Realized Dreams” and Bowman’s was “A New Man.”
Other local winners and their poems are:
Noah Hollifield, senior at Lawton High, “Hope for the Hopeful”; Brayden Johnson, a senior at Lawton High, “A Pilgrimage: A Promise”; Abigail Grimes, a junior at Lawton High, “Peregrine White”; and Billie Parker, a sophomore at Lawton High, “The Endless Voyage.”
Local first place winners Kamper, Bowman and Johnson received $50 each.
Bowman also is the local DAR Good Citizen winner and the state DAR Good Citizen winner.