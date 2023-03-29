“Superhero Sanitarium”

The cast for “Superhero Sanitarium” included, from left, Kylie Herren, Brookelynn McCoy, Samantha Polichetti and Kalista Zamora.

 Photo courtesy LHS Wolverine

They can’t really be superheroes, can they?

Lawton High School’s drama students will answer that question — maybe —when they present “Superhero Sanitarium” Thursday and Friday.

