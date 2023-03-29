Lawton High School’s drama students will answer that question — maybe —when they present “Superhero Sanitarium” Thursday and Friday.
The one-act play by Scott Haan will be presented to the public at 7 p.m. Thursday in the LHS auditorium. Admission will be by donations. A showing for LHS students will be during school hours Friday; admission is $2.
The play centers around Lois Lancaster, a journalist writing about the state of mental health facilities. Her research takes her to a hospital populated with a group of quirky patients who imagine they are crime-fighting superheroes.
“At first Lois finds their elaborate superhero fantasies to be an entertaining diversion, the wild delusions of unstable minds, until something unusual happens that makes her wonder,” according to the publisher.
Arline Taylor, drama teacher at LHS, said she had read the play a few years ago and put it on her list of possible productions. When she looked at several plays last summer to produce this year, it rose to the top of the list. The play, with a cast of six, fit the available actors and offered quirky opportunities for the cast to shine.
“I truly believe comedy is the best cure for tragedy and nowadays everyone needs a good laugh,” Taylor said. “This play provides that and my actors deliver beautifully!”
Cast members are Shade Linville as Patient 1; Kalista Zamora as Patient 2; Brookelynn McCoy as Patient 3; Zander Zimmerman as Charlie the Speed Freak; Samantha Polichetti as reporter Lois Lancaster; Elizabeth Willodson as Dr. Eisner; Kylie Herren as Susan the Mental; and King Carter as Kevin Bendis.