A fundraiser by the Lawton Heritage Association will allow visitors to experience the tragedy of the Titanic through the eyes of women at various levels of the social strata, while telling the broader story of an active historical era.
Sandi Colby, who is coordinating the event for the Lawton Heritage Association, said the idea is to share the stories of women who were aboard the Titanic when it struck an iceberg and sank into the icy waters of the Atlantic in April 1912, while also linking the tragedy to the suffrage debate that had intensified about the same time.
“Titanic, in general is something I’m obsessed with,” Colby said, with a laugh, explaining the story of the ship and its ill-fated passengers has been a guilty historic pleasure for years — something true for other people as well.
She said the Lawton Heritage Association has attempted other historic-related evenings as fundraisers, to include another popular Titanic-themed evening in 2019.
“Most people enjoy the topic for some reason,” she said. “Everyone knows the the stories; we’re interested in how it all played out.”
Colby said while interest seems to be split between the passengers and the disaster itself, the entire event plays directly into that period of history. That would include the history associated with Lawton’s Mattie Beal Home, the house of the second person to draw in the homestead lottery that created Lawton and who later emerged as one of the young city’s leading residents.
“They would have read the story,” she said of newspaper accounts of the tragedy, adding the story also ties into the changing fashions of the day and advances in science and technology.
And, Colby said many of the people aboard Titanic were writers, travel writers and authors.
“It’s possible they were reading the stories they (the passengers) were publishing about their travels,” she said.
The presentation is crafted to give the widest possible view of the women involved in the Titanic story while also tying it into the history of the day, including the women’s suffrage movement. Five separate stations will be set up throughout the Mattie Beal Home, with small groups moving from station to station to hear the stories of women ranging from socialites of the era to average Janes, all caught by a horrific event.
Colby said each presenter was given the freedom to present their own perspective for their characters.
Two are directly from history: socialite Margaret Brown (known to history as the Unsinkable Molly Brown) and Violet Jessop, a stewardess on Titanic who has another story in her background (if you want to know, you have to attend the presentation).
Colby said she will talk about how Titanic played into the women’s suffrage movement, explaining that after the sinking, there was debate about the unofficial rule of women and children first that gave them priority on the few lifeboats. One presenter is researching the effect of the sinking had on the wives and girlfriends of the musicians who went down with the ship; Colby said some families got billed for the uniforms and other things musicians used while on the ship, even though they died.
Another presenter is looking at the different classes of passengers on Titanic. Colby said some women were coming to the United State with their husbands, especially those in third class, and in that era, the husbands held the money. Women who survived when their husbands did not were left without money and without job prospects.
“They were at risk of being deported,” she said, sharing a story of one travel writer whose husband (also a travel writer) had a $35,000 advance in his pocket when he died; because he did not complete his project, his wife had to repay the advance.