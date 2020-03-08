Fun, fellowship and a whole lot of singing — that’s what the Lawton Harmony Chorus is offering during its upcoming open house.
As a member chapter of Sweet Adelines International, the Lawton Harmony Chorus needs to maintain a healthy membership to remain chartered. Over the last three years the group has gone through a period of revitalization and now members are opening their doors and offering an opportunity for local women to become a part of this nearly 52-year-old organization.
Angie Mack has been a consistent member of the chorus for 30 years. In her three decades with Lawton Harmony, she has seen and learned a lot. In 2006 she became the director of the chorus.
“As a member of our chapter, you’ll not only experience the fun and fellowship of singing with the chorus, you’ll spread joy through performance, enriching your life and the lives of others,” Mack said.
Everyone is invited to the groups open house, which will serve both as a “get to know you” and an open call for potential new members.
“We are going to cover the basics of what we do,” Mack said. “And we are going to sing a lot. We have some tags, which is like the ending of a song, and Lacy West the assistant director will teach everyone a bunch of the tags. We will cover the experiences and what Sweet Adelines has meant to some of us members that have been there a while.”
Mack and West are trying to bring in a new generation of singers. While Mack calls herself a purist when it comes to the songs they perform, she said West is helping to usher in change to mix things up and bring the chorus up to modern standards with contemporary songs and arrangements.
“We just try to make it fun,” Mack said.
Sweet Adelines has around 600 member chapters worldwide. It is, after all, an international group. Mack has had the opportunity to attend the international contest on a number of occasions and said that it is always a real eye-opener and a great experience.
“You go to the international stage and you get to meet all these women from around the world…the girls from Australia are a lot of fun,” Mack said.
Anyone that attends the open house and enjoys it is welcome to come back and audition for a spot in the group, Mack said. Every new member is given a packet of music to memorize and must then audition, without holding their music.
“We are a performing group. We’re not like a choir where you can hold your music in front of you,” Mack said. “We have choreography.”
Those that are accepted into the chorus will then get the full benefits of membership including vocal lessons and the opportunity to travel to both regional and international contests each year.
But there also are other added benefits.
“This is great for your health,” Mack said. “I had open heart surgery when I was 51 and here I am 22 years later. This is what keeps me going. We try to make it stress free.”
New members also will get the opportunity to perform during the annual Arts for All and International festivals respectively.
“International Festival is very big for us. I’ve noticed more and more people every year,” Mack said.
Anyone who would like more information about the chorus can attend the open house, or call Mack at 536-3131.