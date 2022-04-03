For 32 years, Angie Mack has been singing with the Lawton Harmony Chorus. Some of the best times in her life have come as a direct result of her joining the chorus in the 1970s.
“It’s just been a great journey with lots of great ladies, lots of whom will be friends for life,” Mack said. “It’s been a kick.”
A member of the chorus invited Mack to join, she recalls. She was singing along with the radio while working for Farmers Insurance when a co-worker heard her and suggested the idea. When she joined, it wasn’t long before she got a chance to travel and sing with them.
“I was there six weeks, and already went to my first competition.” Mack said.
Since then, Mack has traveled all over the country with the chorus, going to competitions, holding regular performances in the Lawton area and making friends. Currently, Mack is the director of the chorus. She mentions her work only in passing but lights up when she talks about the years she’s spent with the chorus.
“When we talk about being ‘sisters in harmony,’ that’s so true,” Mack said.
After a half century of music, Lawton Harmony Chorus will disband this year. Their final performance together — in their current form, at least — will be Friday and Saturday when they appear as guests in the Southwest Pride Barbershop Chorus sho “Barbershop goes to Washington.”
The choice to disband has been a hard one for the chorus, which has struggled to keep its membership up to the numbers necessary to recharter since the COVID-19 pandemic started to wreak havoc on the performing arts in 2020.
Lacey West, the assistant director for the chorus, said that the chorus is just a few members off from a recharter, but have not been able to retain new members in recent years.
“We currently have nine members plus a director,” West said. “To recharter, we need to have 12 members plus a director.”
The members of the chorus are both a community and a support group for the members. Mack said that the organization has helped her through the deaths of many friends and family members over the years, sharing love and support that became harder to maintain as the organization was unable to meet regularly.
“For the last two years, we haven’t even been able to get together,” Mack said.
Many of the members of the chorus also are members of other choruses and singing groups in the area. Some are members of the Cameron/Lawton Community Civic Chorus, others perform in musicals fairly regularly. Some may continue to sing with Southwest Pride, which has recently changed its charter rules to have women be part of the group.
Mack said that she may go back to singing in some capacity but will take a break to travel and see family first.
“I need to take some time to catch up with myself,” Mack said.