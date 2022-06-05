This year’s Freedom Festival will include a new addition in the form of a parade through Elmer Thomas Park.
“The parade is just one of the many additions to this year’s festival,” City of Lawton Arts and Humanities Administrator Jason Poudrier said. “We look forward to the community coming out to enjoy the event or joining in and being a part of the fun by being a part of the parade.”
The City of Lawton’s Freedom Festival Committee is seeking entrants for the parade’s float contest. Limited spots are available, and donations to local non-profits and public schools will be awarded in honor of first, second and third place.
Registration is open to businesses, nonprofits, schools and political candidates who would like to participate. Applications are being accepted through June 17 for early registration. Late registration will be accepted through June 23. Entry fees are $50 for businesses, $25 for nonprofits, $100 for political candidates and free for schools.
“We are excited about businesses, nonprofits, and other organizations and individuals getting involved who are excited about our nation’s independence and our freedom,” Poudrier said. “The theme for this year’s entrants is “Let Freedom Ring,” and entrants are welcome to interpret the theme in any way they choose. We are excited to be awarding prizes to the winning floats who best embrace this year’s theme.”
Parade participants will be judged by their representation of the theme. Judging criteria will consist of overall representation of theme, originality and craftsmanship. First place award of $500, second place of $250 and third place of $100 will include a donation on behalf of the winning business or organization to a nonprofit or public school of choice, or a donation made directly to the winning nonprofit or school.
Judges will include representatives from the Arts and Humanities committee, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, City Council, City of Lawton employees and private citizens.
This year’s Freedom Festival festivities which will take place July 1-2 in Elmer Thomas Park. The two-day festival will kick-off July 1 with the parade, food trucks and activities. The festival will conclude the evening of July 2 with live music and one of the largest fireworks displays in Oklahoma choreographed to music.
“The parade brings additional excitement and fun for people of all ages, but especially kids. Parade in the Park is a free activity accessible to everyone in Lawton, and is an event that brings the community together to share in the joy of our nations independence and freedom,” Poudrier said.
More information on parade float registration is available by contacting the City of Lawton Arts and Humanities Division at 581-3470 or 581-3471 or by visiting the City of Lawton’s website, lawtonok.gov.