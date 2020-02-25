The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the State of Arts Luncheon on Friday from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on 135 NW 2nd Street.
Participants will hear from an industry expert, Glen Henry, on the current status of the arts in the Lawton-Fort Sill community. Henry worked as the arts coordinator for the Lawton Public Schools and then served as the Director of Arts Education at the Oklahoma State Department of Education. After retiring from his state position, Henry has been teaching as an adjunct instructor at Cameron University. In addition to the guest speaker, the Lawton Arts and Humanities Council will present their annual arts and culture awards to community individuals and businesses.