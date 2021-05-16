It has been over a year since the Lawton Fort Sill Art Council has held a workshop. After the pandemic closed live events, the council closed its doors. But all of that is about to change.
“The past year has been a learning experience, to say the least. I’m so incredibly grateful to our board members for staying positive and having a positive mental attitude in regard to the council,” Desirae Schneider, president of the Lawton Fort Sill Art Council, said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted every art organization in the Lawton area. Through the support of Arts for All Inc., Lawton’s umbrella arts organization, many of them have been able to stay afloat financially despite a lack of events.
“We’re incredibly grateful to Arts For All for their continued financial support. Gaila and I have really missed our kids workshops and are so excited to see everyone and create beautiful things together again,” Schneider said.
On Thursday, the council will reopen its doors with an artist demonstration. The demonstration will be led by Sandra Dunn, who will guide members and guests through the peaceful, meditative drawing method known as the Zentangle.
Dunn is a middle school art teacher who has been an art lover since she was a child.
“One of my first ‘art experiences’ came in first grade when I had to keep a penmanship notebook. Looping lines with a fountain pen was glorious,” Dunn said.
Zentangle is a method of drawing which promotes concentration and creativity. It was developed by a monk named Rick Roberts and an artist named Maria Thomas. Zentangle drawing is famous for its simplicity and suitability for artists of any skill level.
The Zentangle process is relaxing and there are no mistakes, one simply “keeps going” and draws different patterns, according to Dunn.
“I think LFSAC members and guests will enjoy coming together for a calming drawing session and for a creative, joyful time of fellowship,” Dunn said.
Schneider agrees.
“At this moment, we could all use a calming and fun creative outlet and time of fellowship together,” Schneider said. “More than ever people need a creative outlet, and we want to be able to support them anyway we can. We’re looking forward to art shows and more community events.”
The artists demonstration will take place from 7-8 p.m. Thursday and is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. The council asks participants not to park across the street. Parking is available behind the building. Drawing materials will be provided and no experience is required.